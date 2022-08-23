ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Transport nurse

Hi y’all I came across this page doing research to help a friend. I apologize if this is not the place to ask questions but I’m trying to help a friend who’s desperately trying to get his dad back from a cancer treatment facility in Tijuana. My friends family is Amish, his father is on hospice(he’s full of cancer) and Doesn't have many days left. He is in a hospital in Tijuana and they are trying to get him home. We can get transportation but he will need a nurse to ride along to monitor him and distribute his meds. From what they and I understand if he passes away in Tijuana he’s gotta stay there. They are Amish so cremation is not an option due to religion. They are very worried he will pass away and they won’t be able to bring him home for a proper burial. I told him I would do some research to try to get him home. Does anybody know what steps we’d have to take to get him home and where we could find a nurse to ride along. We understand that this could cost a lot of money but they will do whatever it takes to get their dad home. We are located 40 miles east of Rochester Minnesota home of Mayo Clinic. Any info would be so appreciated.
SANE-A certification

I would like to get certified as a SANE nurse after finishing my BSN. If I were to become a pediatrics NP down the road, would it still be possible for me to hold a SANE-A certification? This confuses me because that type of NP can only treat patients 21 and under, however, a SANE position would be under a RN role (not NP). Many thanks.
Vancouver Hospital Introduces Pet Therapy to Help Stressed-Out Nurses

Nurses all over the world are no strangers to stress, anxiety, and depression. And playing with animals has been shown to reduce all three. That’s why the BC Children’s Hospital in British Columbia decided to implement an onsite pet therapy program for its staff. Nurses get to interact with some adorable dogs in between shifts or on their way to work. It’s just the pick-me-up some providers need to get through the day.
Lazy Mama Manual: Why My Next Baby Will Be Born at Home

When I was pregnant with my son, I wanted a home birth. I had a few friends who had their babies at home before me, and their experiences were always better than the collective experience of friends who’d had babies in hospital settings. Early on in my pregnancy, I called a few homebirth midwives and was about to set up in-person meetings when I realized that my husband did not love the idea of having a baby at home.
Back to School Bedtime

If your house is anything like my house, the chances are that your children’s bedtime has crept a bit (or a lot) later over the summer. Since the last school bell rang in June, my 11-year-old’s nightly pleading for “five more minutes” has turned into “another five minutes” and “just ten more minutes,” and on some nights, it’s been an hour or more before he finally, begrudgingly goes to bed.
