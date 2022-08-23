Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Baby girl born with 1 lung and given 20% chance of survival goes home
A California girl who was born with just one lung and a narrow windpipe has defied the odds to recover from major surgery and reunite with her twin and parents at home.
‘A collective trauma’: Covid keeps its grip on mental health of many patients
Eric Wood, a mental health professional who leads virtual support groups for Indiana judges and attorneys, can look at a screen full of heads nodding in reaction to what someone said and know that the meeting is providing some relief for participants who have struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wood,...
allnurses.com
Transport nurse
Hi y’all I came across this page doing research to help a friend. I apologize if this is not the place to ask questions but I’m trying to help a friend who’s desperately trying to get his dad back from a cancer treatment facility in Tijuana. My friends family is Amish, his father is on hospice(he’s full of cancer) and Doesn't have many days left. He is in a hospital in Tijuana and they are trying to get him home. We can get transportation but he will need a nurse to ride along to monitor him and distribute his meds. From what they and I understand if he passes away in Tijuana he’s gotta stay there. They are Amish so cremation is not an option due to religion. They are very worried he will pass away and they won’t be able to bring him home for a proper burial. I told him I would do some research to try to get him home. Does anybody know what steps we’d have to take to get him home and where we could find a nurse to ride along. We understand that this could cost a lot of money but they will do whatever it takes to get their dad home. We are located 40 miles east of Rochester Minnesota home of Mayo Clinic. Any info would be so appreciated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allnurses.com
SANE-A certification
I would like to get certified as a SANE nurse after finishing my BSN. If I were to become a pediatrics NP down the road, would it still be possible for me to hold a SANE-A certification? This confuses me because that type of NP can only treat patients 21 and under, however, a SANE position would be under a RN role (not NP). Many thanks.
MedicalXpress
New fathers in UK felt isolated by maternity restrictions, but bonded better with baby during pandemic, study finds
A new study suggests that due to restrictions on maternity care caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, new fathers in the UK were left feeling isolated, with a sense of loss and disconnection, by being excluded from aspects of their partner's pregnancy and baby's birth. Nevertheless, it also suggests that the...
Scrubs Magazine
Vancouver Hospital Introduces Pet Therapy to Help Stressed-Out Nurses
Nurses all over the world are no strangers to stress, anxiety, and depression. And playing with animals has been shown to reduce all three. That’s why the BC Children’s Hospital in British Columbia decided to implement an onsite pet therapy program for its staff. Nurses get to interact with some adorable dogs in between shifts or on their way to work. It’s just the pick-me-up some providers need to get through the day.
PETS・
momcollective.com
Lazy Mama Manual: Why My Next Baby Will Be Born at Home
When I was pregnant with my son, I wanted a home birth. I had a few friends who had their babies at home before me, and their experiences were always better than the collective experience of friends who’d had babies in hospital settings. Early on in my pregnancy, I called a few homebirth midwives and was about to set up in-person meetings when I realized that my husband did not love the idea of having a baby at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momcollective.com
Back to School Bedtime
If your house is anything like my house, the chances are that your children’s bedtime has crept a bit (or a lot) later over the summer. Since the last school bell rang in June, my 11-year-old’s nightly pleading for “five more minutes” has turned into “another five minutes” and “just ten more minutes,” and on some nights, it’s been an hour or more before he finally, begrudgingly goes to bed.
Newborn was 'very sick little boy' despite several normal prenatal ultrasounds
With three children over the age of 10, Delaware couple Mark and Jenn Parrish thought they might be finished growing their family. Finding out Jenn was pregnant was a pleasant surprise. "It was more of a surprise when we saw the ultrasound and there were two heartbeats!" she said. At...
How my baby’s NICU journey changed me as a mom
I was told my whole life I wouldn't be able to have a baby due to my Type One Diabetes. And so when I got pregnant, I felt like finally…this was going to be my redeption story. After years of turmoil managing a chronic disease. After years of hospital...
Comments / 0