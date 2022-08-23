Hi y’all I came across this page doing research to help a friend. I apologize if this is not the place to ask questions but I’m trying to help a friend who’s desperately trying to get his dad back from a cancer treatment facility in Tijuana. My friends family is Amish, his father is on hospice(he’s full of cancer) and Doesn't have many days left. He is in a hospital in Tijuana and they are trying to get him home. We can get transportation but he will need a nurse to ride along to monitor him and distribute his meds. From what they and I understand if he passes away in Tijuana he’s gotta stay there. They are Amish so cremation is not an option due to religion. They are very worried he will pass away and they won’t be able to bring him home for a proper burial. I told him I would do some research to try to get him home. Does anybody know what steps we’d have to take to get him home and where we could find a nurse to ride along. We understand that this could cost a lot of money but they will do whatever it takes to get their dad home. We are located 40 miles east of Rochester Minnesota home of Mayo Clinic. Any info would be so appreciated.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 HOURS AGO