ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 102.3

Thirsty Thursday? Quench It At Dimensional

By now you've seen that I enjoy trying all the different local eats, brews, and beverages our Midwest area has to offer. And I have got to say! Iowans make some pretty killer brews! Fast forward to today; I was finally gonna spend that Christmas gift card to Dimensional Brewing Company (I know it's almost September; BTW Thanks Mike).
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

ZZ Top & Gov’t Mule; Tonight At The Five Flags Center In Dubuque

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and tonight you can see them in Dubuque at the Five Flags Center! ZZ Top, delivers rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. Catch the beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend the classic rock world!
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library

I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3

Bownanza On The Mountain At Sundown Mountain

Bownanza On The Mountain is coming to Sundown Mountain Resort on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, bringing with it the BIGGEST 3D archery party in Iowa! This exciting two-day 3D archery event is sponsored By Gator Outdoors and Travel Dubuque. You can enjoy 30 targets between two on-the-mountain courses. There will also be a children’s archery practice range. Throughout the weekend you can partake in primitive camping, a night shoot, chairlift rides, food trucks, industry archery vendors, a money shoot contest, live music, and more! Swing in and see the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast in action on Saturday, September 24th!
ASBURY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Is It Too Early To Start Thinking About Winter Sports?

Now that school is back in session and football season is starting, it won't be long before the leaves start changing and the first snowfall happens. Winter doesn't need to be dreary. It's a great time to enjoy popular seasonal outdoor activities: snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, skating, cross-country or downhill skiing, and snowboarding.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card: Just $50!

Play 4 area courses for just 50 bucks while the weather is still good!. The Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card goes on sale Monday, August 29 Get 18 holes of golf with cart, at each of these four area courses:. Hart Ridge Golf Course. Wolf Hollow Golf Course. JUST...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance#Music Festival#Linus Music#Entertain#Localevent#Music Merriment#Irish
Eagle 102.3

Forget Me Not, Though I May Forget You: Walk To End Alzheimers

Alzheimer’s. A miserable disease for all involved. Unfortunately, I can say I have, and have had, family members that suffer/ed with this form of dementia, as well as other forms, on both sides of my family. It is a strange and sickening feeling to watch someone gradually forget you and most things, while they also slowly lose themselves. I can not imagine the toll it takes on a spouse, although I did witness it. It is a sad and numbing disease, but there is always hope; and you can be a part of providing it.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm

Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Eagle 102.3

10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
FARLEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes

In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Pigs = Bacon, Could They Also Equal Milk?

There is only one thing to call this, I stumbled down the rabbit hole this morning doing some show and promo prep stuff and found an interesting article (Well interesting to me). You see, I grew up on a pig farm in Monticello, IA. And in the many years of my youth, I never once thought about the possibility of milking those hogs. Yes, that was the subject of this article from the MSN rabbit tunnel, which links back to a series of letters published by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, entitled "Why Don't We Drink Pig Milk".
MONTICELLO, IA
Eagle 102.3

DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island

A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)

For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
MONTICELLO, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy