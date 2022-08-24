Read full article on original website
China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record
These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
A heat wave in China is threatening food production in that country, as high temperatures cause parts of the massive Yangtze River to dry up and threaten crops.
“This combines the most extreme intensity with the most extreme length with an incredibly huge area all at the same time,” the climatologist told New Scientist.
For centuries, China’s Yangtze River was a torrent. Now, it’s a mere trickle, according to media reports, which indicate the once roaring river has dried up in the midst of a historic drought and heat wave. “The water would reach street level in previous years,” a 65-year-old resident...
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
TAIPEI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - For nearly 70 years an imagined line running down the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China has helped keep the peace but the so-called median line is looking increasingly meaningless as China's modernised navy asserts its strength.
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
The final decision to fire ballistic missiles into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), during the Chinese drills following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, there was some "hesitation" within the Central Military Commission and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) over whether or not to fire the missiles into Japan's EEZ, a report claimed.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
For the first time, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent all three of its forces to Russia for Vostok-2022, a week-long joint drill set to start on Aug. 30. According to a Chinese military spokesperson, the PLA ground and air forces had already arrived at the designated drill region while the naval troops met with Russian warships at sea.
A Forbes calculation pinpointed the Russian military's most costly loss as the Moskva warship, valued at $750 million.
Fostering a climate of constant political scandal in China may prove to be a decisive contributing factor if it undermines the widely held myth of the CCP’s infallibility. Domestic resistance to Chinese president Xi Jinping is currently manifesting in a wave of sensitive data leaks from within China. This is decisive for two reasons. First, it reveals a sharp value divergence between the policies and practices of the Communist Chinese regime and the rapidly changing political culture of the Chinese people. If this critical vulnerability is escalated by agents within or outside of China, it could lead to a crisis of legitimacy in Beijing. Second, these data leaks reveal China’s asymmetric susceptibility to cyber warfare. Beijing’s hyper-sensitivity to attacks on its legitimacy, both historically and with the current government, provide a powerful retaliatory instrument against hybrid Chinese aggression, as well as China’s cyber espionage and public diplomacy campaigns.
Long-standing frustrations among Sweden's fighter pilots have been inflamed by a recent increase to the Swedish military's retirement age.
