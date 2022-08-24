ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
Destiny 2 arrives on Epic Games Store with free 30th Anniversary pack

Destiny 2 is arriving on the Epic Games Store today. The latest expansion of Bungie’s looter shooter comes just as Epic and Bungie announce a special Destiny 2 and Fortnite crossover that will involve skins, maps, and more. The expansion to the Epic Games Store will also see Destiny 2’s recent 30th Anniversary go free on the Epic Games Store.
How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live today. In addition to new gameplay details and a fresh release date—Feb. 10, 2023—the trailer revealed a slew of pre-order bonuses for those who want to purchase the upcoming Hogwarts-themed action RPG. Pre-orders for the game are live now through most platforms.
Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
When does Sonic Frontiers release?

Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
How to get Plundered Umbral Energy in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder

Collecting materials and resources in Destiny 2 is fun, but it’s just more satisfying when it’s stuff you’ve plundered from an opposing pirate captain. Season 18, Season of Plunder, is all about finding treasure, raiding ships, and plundering as much as you can, and you can plunder the new seasonal weapons provided you get your hands on some Plundered Umbral Energy.
When does Destiny: 2 Lightfall release?

After video game developer Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition would be free on the Epic Games Store, Destiny fans’ excitement for the upcoming expansion, Lightfall, has been at its absolute peak. And following the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has continued to capitalize...
How to pre-order Gotham Knights: All pre-order options

Gotham Knights finally has an official release date and there are a few different ways for gamers to prepare for the sidekick-focused Batman game through pre-orders. The action RPG, featuring notable villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, comes out on Oct. 21, and gamers can reserve their copy of the game on its official website, GothamKnightsGame.com.
How to find Map Fragments in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder

The most pirate-y elements Destiny 2 had were Grasp of Avarice and the Swashbuckler perk. Season of the Plunder, however, aims to rectify that by leaning heavily into the pirate theme, giving fans a season filled with loot, treasure, pirate puns, and themed activities. One of these activities, Ketchcrash, has...
When does The Lords of the Fallen release?

Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them

Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
How to get the Hunter’s Path Bow in Genshin Impact

Sumeru brought a plethora of new content to Genshin Impact. A stunning expansion to Genshin’s map, the arrival of the first playable Dendro characters, challenging new foes to face, and powerful equipment for players to utilize are among the many additions that arrived with the Version 3.0 update. One...
How to get Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is known for the sheer amount of weapons that players have at their disposal, and Quicksilver Storm might just be one of the most unique ones—both because of its looks and its effect. Quicksilver Storm is an Exotic auto rifle that takes up your Kinetic slot and...
When will Lies of P release?

Lies of P is a souls-like action RPG based on the fabled story of Pinocchio, following the wooden boy in his quest to find his creator, Mr. Geppetto, and become human. Unlike many popular retellings of this story, Lies of P takes place in a nightmarish world that has been consumed by inexplicable chaos where Pinocchio must fight his way to humanity.
Pentiment to launch in November, will be available on Xbox Game Pass

The action-adventure game by Obsidian Entertainment Pentiment is scheduled to release on Nov. 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam on the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft announced today. Pre-orders as well as pre-downloads for the Xbox Game Pass are open as of Aug. 24. The stylized adventure game...
How to pre-order Sonic Frontiers: Pre-order bonuses and more

After much anticipation, Sonic Frontiers now has a release date and the Sega game coming later this year is now available to pre-order. Sonic Frontiers looks to be bringing a completely unique formula to the franchise while maintaining its signature feel and fans will get their chance to try it out when it lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
