Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Ant Group, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga develop crypto wealth app
Ant Group, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, has partnered with Malaysian investment bank Kenanga to launch a wealth management app with features to trade cryptocurrencies. Fast facts. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ant Group to develop “SuperApp,” which...
forkast.news
Ethereum finalizes start date for Bellatrix upgrade
The “Bellatrix” upgrade ahead of the Ethereum merger will activate on Sept. 6, followed by the Ethereum mainnet merge between Sept.10-20, according to a blog published on Thursday by the Ethereum Foundation. Fast facts. “The Merge” intends to shift the Ethereum blockchain from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism...
Comments / 0