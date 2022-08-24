Read full article on original website
Reporter roundtable discusses NY congressional primaries
There is a lot to unpack from Tuesday’s primaries, so Capital Tonight convened a reporter roundtable, featuring Capital Tonight’s Nick Reisman and the state capitol reporter for the New York Post, Zack Williams. They joined host Susan Arbetter to breakdown the results of the state’s second summertime primary.
Assembly Republicans want to protect shooting sports in schools
Republicans in the state Assembly announced legislation on Friday meant to protect shooting sports offered by schools in New York over concerns the programs conflict with recent gun laws. The measure, backed by Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, is meant to clarify language from the gun laws approved in July to have...
Langworthy on Southern Tier voters: 'They don’t want bombast'
The race for the new NY-23 was Carl Paladino’s to lose, and he did. On Wednesday, the bombastic businessman and candidate in the primary for NY-23 conceded to his opponent, Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy. In November, Langworthy will go on to challenge Democrat Max Della Pia for the...
Hochul says New York's abortion rights will attract employers
Throughout the summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul has made a public pitch to employers in states that have enacted laws restricting abortion: Bring your business to New York. It's a proposal that comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent abortion policy back to the states. The aftermath has created a patchwork of abortion laws across the country. Some states have moved to limit or completely outlaw the procedure, while others have moved to strengthen access.
Analysis shows low turnout in New York's August primary
An advocacy organization called for opening up New York's primary elections to voters who are not registered in either major party after Tuesday's elections in which 7.9 million people were eligible to cast ballots. The total number of people who voted on Tuesday accounted for less than 16% of the...
AG James: Google makes changes to abortion services search
State Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday applauded Alphabet Inc.'s move to make changes to search results on Google in order to better direct users to abortion services. James' office had previously urged the company to make the changes after search results led people to pregnancy crisis centers that do...
Hochul calls remote learning 'a mistake' and plans for a review of pandemic's impact on women
New York state will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the workplace as studies have shown a widening of the income gap with men more than two years since the start of the public health crisis. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the review, calling the...
New York receives $4M to increase mental health workforce
The federal government is sending $4 million to New York to help increase the mental health care workforce in the state after more than two years of a public health crisis that has highlighted the need to bolster the field. The money is meant to support students who are underrepresented...
