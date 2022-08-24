Throughout the summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul has made a public pitch to employers in states that have enacted laws restricting abortion: Bring your business to New York. It's a proposal that comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent abortion policy back to the states. The aftermath has created a patchwork of abortion laws across the country. Some states have moved to limit or completely outlaw the procedure, while others have moved to strengthen access.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO