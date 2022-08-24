ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 1

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Reporter roundtable discusses NY congressional primaries

There is a lot to unpack from Tuesday’s primaries, so Capital Tonight convened a reporter roundtable, featuring Capital Tonight’s Nick Reisman and the state capitol reporter for the New York Post, Zack Williams. They joined host Susan Arbetter to breakdown the results of the state’s second summertime primary.
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Assembly Republicans want to protect shooting sports in schools

Republicans in the state Assembly announced legislation on Friday meant to protect shooting sports offered by schools in New York over concerns the programs conflict with recent gun laws. The measure, backed by Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, is meant to clarify language from the gun laws approved in July to have...
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Langworthy on Southern Tier voters: 'They don’t want bombast'

The race for the new NY-23 was Carl Paladino’s to lose, and he did. On Wednesday, the bombastic businessman and candidate in the primary for NY-23 conceded to his opponent, Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy. In November, Langworthy will go on to challenge Democrat Max Della Pia for the...
ELECTIONS
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul says New York's abortion rights will attract employers

Throughout the summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul has made a public pitch to employers in states that have enacted laws restricting abortion: Bring your business to New York. It's a proposal that comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent abortion policy back to the states. The aftermath has created a patchwork of abortion laws across the country. Some states have moved to limit or completely outlaw the procedure, while others have moved to strengthen access.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
nystateofpolitics.com

Analysis shows low turnout in New York's August primary

An advocacy organization called for opening up New York's primary elections to voters who are not registered in either major party after Tuesday's elections in which 7.9 million people were eligible to cast ballots. The total number of people who voted on Tuesday accounted for less than 16% of the...
ELECTIONS
nystateofpolitics.com

AG James: Google makes changes to abortion services search

State Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday applauded Alphabet Inc.'s move to make changes to search results on Google in order to better direct users to abortion services. James' office had previously urged the company to make the changes after search results led people to pregnancy crisis centers that do...
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

New York receives $4M to increase mental health workforce

The federal government is sending $4 million to New York to help increase the mental health care workforce in the state after more than two years of a public health crisis that has highlighted the need to bolster the field. The money is meant to support students who are underrepresented...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy