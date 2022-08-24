Read full article on original website
Related
Area briefs: A-CC committee looks at site for judicial center, Elbert Co gets a new budget
The committee that is looking for a site for a new sales tax-funded Athens-Clarke County judicial center meets at 4 o’clock this afternoon: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are making plans for a center to house judicial functions, leaving other non-judicial functions in the courthouse in downtown Athens. There is a...
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
hallcounty.org
New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use
Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the Hall County Landfill will cease accepting the following forms of waste: boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks. General household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing...
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
35-acre mixed-use development gets approval from FoCo Planning Commission
A map of the planned developments on Ronald Reagan Boulevard(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Fuqua Acquisitions to build several developments on 35.36 acres of land on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Private probation firm in Covington told to find new location
COVINGTON — A request from a private probation agency to continue operating in the incorrect zoning was denied by the Covington City Council. During a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, Craig Taylor, owner of Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, requested a special use permit to continue operating at 6195 Floyd St., at least through the end of the year.
wuga.org
COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District
Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district’s staff and student body, with 1% of...
wrwh.com
Elijah Nix Recognized By White County Commissioners
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners Tuesday recognized a local Boy Scout for his special project. Elijah Nix of Cleveland wanted his Eagle Scout Project to be connected to the White County Senior Center where his late father, Leslie “Les” Nix, worked as a van driver when Elijah was a young child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Joint Development Authority finalizes land acquisition for Rivian project
MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the...
barrow.k12.ga.us
Now Hiring: Substitute Teachers & Support Staff
If you have questions, please contact Antionette Lubin at 229-575-8334 or ALubin@ESS.com.
JOBS・
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Government is hiring
The Walton County government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Aug. 22, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Colonial Revival Office Building, Danielsville
This is located on the courthouse square in Danielsville and has most recently served as an office space. The present door placements suggest it may have always served such a purpose, but I won’t rule out that it may have been a residence or boarding house in the past.
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools has many open job postings
The Walton County School District has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 24, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed
HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
Monroe Local News
Former Loganville city councilman and American Legion Post 233 Commander ‘Bobby’ Boss passes away
LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Former commander of the Barrett-Davis-Watson American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, Navy veteran and a longtime patron of the City of Loganville, Ga., ‘Bobby’ Boss, 91, has passed away. “It is a sad, sad, day for our American Legion Post and...
wuga.org
CCSD Invites Families to Meet with the Superintendent Finalist
Athens parents can meet Dr. Robbie Hooker, the sole finalist for Clarke County School District Superintendent, at a meet-and-greet this Sunday. Families wanting to meet Hooker before the Board votes on his appointment can come to the meet-and-greet on Aug. 28, from 3-4 p.m. in the Vernon Payne Meeting Hall at the CCSD administrative offices building on Prince Avenue.
CBS 46
Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources that could help
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Folks from all walks of life run into serious problems, and since 2016, consumer reporter Harry Samler has been helping metro Atlantans with everything from wage disputes and scams to debt collection and rental issues. Over the years, Better Call Harry has helped recover $4 million in damages and refunds to consumers.
Comments / 0