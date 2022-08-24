ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

wrwh.com

White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland

(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
CLEVELAND, GA
hallcounty.org

New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use

Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the Hall County Landfill will cease accepting the following forms of waste: boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks. General household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing...
HALL COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Private probation firm in Covington told to find new location

COVINGTON — A request from a private probation agency to continue operating in the incorrect zoning was denied by the Covington City Council. During a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, Craig Taylor, owner of Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, requested a special use permit to continue operating at 6195 Floyd St., at least through the end of the year.
COVINGTON, GA
wuga.org

COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District

Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district’s staff and student body, with 1% of...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Elijah Nix Recognized By White County Commissioners

(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners Tuesday recognized a local Boy Scout for his special project. Elijah Nix of Cleveland wanted his Eagle Scout Project to be connected to the White County Senior Center where his late father, Leslie “Les” Nix, worked as a van driver when Elijah was a young child.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Government is hiring

The Walton County government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Aug. 22, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Colonial Revival Office Building, Danielsville

This is located on the courthouse square in Danielsville and has most recently served as an office space. The present door placements suggest it may have always served such a purpose, but I won’t rule out that it may have been a residence or boarding house in the past.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Schools has many open job postings

The Walton County School District has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 24, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
HOSCHTON, GA
wuga.org

CCSD Invites Families to Meet with the Superintendent Finalist

Athens parents can meet Dr. Robbie Hooker, the sole finalist for Clarke County School District Superintendent, at a meet-and-greet this Sunday. Families wanting to meet Hooker before the Board votes on his appointment can come to the meet-and-greet on Aug. 28, from 3-4 p.m. in the Vernon Payne Meeting Hall at the CCSD administrative offices building on Prince Avenue.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources that could help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Folks from all walks of life run into serious problems, and since 2016, consumer reporter Harry Samler has been helping metro Atlantans with everything from wage disputes and scams to debt collection and rental issues. Over the years, Better Call Harry has helped recover $4 million in damages and refunds to consumers.
ATLANTA, GA

