Illinois State

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
Class action alleges security company underpays employees

EAST ST. LOUIS - A federal class action alleges Allied Universal Protection Services underpays employees by paying them based on scheduled hours rather than actual hours worked. Halbert James, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, filed the complaint in the U.S....
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."

North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker: 'Hate is on the ballot'

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited Charleston on Thursday at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library on his way down to the DuQuoin State Fair. While Pritzker was at the library, an event hosted by the Coles County Democrats, Pritzker urged Democrats in Coles County to vote in the upcoming...
ILLINOIS STATE

