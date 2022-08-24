Scott Simon speaks to writer and director Owen Kline about his new movie, "Funny Pages," in which a young cartoonist explores the relationship between creativity and craft. "Funny Pages," a new film by Owen Kline that opens in over 30 theaters this weekend, has already been acclaimed a cult classic. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, has raves on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit after just a few reviews. And it took years to be seen. It's the story of Robert, a 17-year-old cartoonist in Princeton, N.J., who doesn't want to be a college student because he fears it might stall and corrupt his creativity. He moves to a barely habitable basement in Trenton, gets in modest trouble with the law, is uncommunicative and sullen with his parents and throws himself full time into trying to become as subversive as his drawings.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO