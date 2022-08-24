Read full article on original website
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
Meet ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin’s New Husband Mescal Wasilewski
Full House and Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin recently wed for the fourth time. Many of her former co-stars attended her private wedding to Mescal Wasilewski, whom she has been dating for the last five years. Jodie shares two daughters with two of her ex-husbands. Now that they are married,...
A prequel to a 1980s blockbuster follows a high-tech alien warrior
And finally today, the movie "Prey" is a prequel to "Predator," a blockbuster Arnold Schwarzenegger hit from the 1980s. "Prey" is streaming now on Hulu. It's about a high-tech alien warrior landing on the Comanche plains 300 years ago. The score comes with its own backstory, as Tim Greiving reports.
In 'Funny Pages,' a teenage cartoonist throws himself into his drawings
Scott Simon speaks to writer and director Owen Kline about his new movie, "Funny Pages," in which a young cartoonist explores the relationship between creativity and craft. "Funny Pages," a new film by Owen Kline that opens in over 30 theaters this weekend, has already been acclaimed a cult classic. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, has raves on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit after just a few reviews. And it took years to be seen. It's the story of Robert, a 17-year-old cartoonist in Princeton, N.J., who doesn't want to be a college student because he fears it might stall and corrupt his creativity. He moves to a barely habitable basement in Trenton, gets in modest trouble with the law, is uncommunicative and sullen with his parents and throws himself full time into trying to become as subversive as his drawings.
'Will of the People' is Muse's call for revolution
MUSE: (Singing) The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the - will of the - the will of the people... Muse is speaking out, calling for a revolution. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILL OF THE PEOPLE") MUSE: (Singing) Let's push the emperors into the ocean....
How actor John Boyega prepared for his role in 'Breaking'
JOHN BOYEGA: (As Brian Brown-Easley) OK. Who's in charge here? Who?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Well, she is, but we're both - I'm an... UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) I'm the manager. BOYEGA: (As Brian Brown-Easley) OK. Anyone in the back?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) I will. BOYEGA:...
