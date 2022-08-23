• The Daytona Beach News-Journal featured Stetson University in the Aug. 21 story, “$52.2 million: Stetson University sets new fundraising record during 21/22 fiscal year.” Said President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, “This philanthropy is a tremendous investment in the future generation of young leaders, and it allows us to continue to serve an increasingly diverse and talented student body.” FlaglerLive also posted a story about the record fundraising.

