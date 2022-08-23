Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, Aug. 19. She was born Aug. 18, 1932, in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family-run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville. Annie married Norman Arthur Hardt on Nov. 24, 1956, in Yorktown and they were happily married for forty-five years until his death in 2002. Together, they made many friendships in the Dobskyville area which include the Waer, Jacob, Emily Jaeger and Arnold Families as well as her faithful postal carrier, Gaylon Kaiser. She was a bashful, quiet country girl with a beautiful smile. She was a homemaker as well as a rancher working alongside her husband and could be heard singing country music songs as she plowed the fields or hauled hay. What really defined Annie’s life was her love and dedication for her youngest daughter, Laurie.

YORKTOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO