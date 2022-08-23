ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

mysoutex.com

Lady Eagles fall to Taft, Alice

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles fell 25-10, 25-14, 29-27 to the Alice Lady Coyotes in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 9 in Woodsboro. The match helped prepare the Lady Eagles (0-2) for the Woodsboro Tournament at the Eagle Dome on Aug. 11 and 13. Taft 25-25-20-20-15 Woodsboro 19-17-25-25-10 The Woodsboro...
ALICE, TX
Cuero Record

Leadership carries Lady Gobblers to fourth straight win

Over the course of her high school career, Lady Gobbler senior Daniella Saenz has seen her fair share of touches on the varsity floor. Now a four-year varsity letterman for the Lady Gobblers volleyball program the experience and leadership she brings has been a vital component to a team that has started off the year going 9-5.
CUERO, TX
KIII 3News

Blitz Kickoff: Thursday highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Week 1 of the high school football regular season! Be sure and tune in to 3NEWS at 10 p.m. for the most comprehensive highlights in the Coastal Bend!. Thursday night's games include:. (#6-4A DI) Calallen def. Gregory-Portland 22-12 Taft def. Skidmore-Tynan 47-13 Boerne def....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Cuero Record

Lady Gobblers win home opener, place 1st in silver bracket at Floresville

When Industrial arrived in Cuero last Tuesday, they certainly weren’t expecting to get swept on all three levels. The freshman squad would secure the win in two sets (25-16, 25-20), followed by the JV winning in two sets (25-14, 25-22). Once varsity’s turn arrived, the start was not what...
CUERO, TX
Cuero Record

Garrett medals at first cross country meet

The Cuero girls and boys cross country teams traveled to the Yoakum Cross Country Invitational for their first meet this past Saturday, Aug. 20. Competing for Cuero were Austen Bixenmann, Nicolas Varela, Eli Garrett, Carmen De Leon, Isabel Lester, Mia Salazar and Emma Timpone. Freshman, Eli Garrett, placed 16th in...
CUERO, TX
Cuero Record

Tiffany Tate Koenig

Tiffany Tate Koenig, 41, of Victoria passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born August 13, 1980, in Henderson, Kentucky to Harris Dale Tate and Donna Gibbs Tate Utley. She graduated High school with all honors and worked as a waitress at Aimee’s Bluebird Café. She enjoyed drawing, painting and knitting all while listening to music. She was very close to God and was faithful in writing her devotions every day.
VICTORIA, TX
sportstravelmagazine.com

Visit Corpus Christi Launches Sports Commission

Visit Corpus Christi in Texas has announced the creation of the Corpus Christi Sports Commission with Joey Jewell named as the new executive director to guide the implementation of strategic initiatives that will help the Texas location move forward as a sports destination. “Creating the Sports Commission is the first...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Ever Engineering brings new housing to Beeville

Beeville has a new housing development to look forward to from Ever Engineering. The site of the old Thomas Jefferson Intermediate School is currently the epicenter of a new housing development. This new development can be seen at 701 E. Hayes St. Richie Mendoza, a project engineer for Ever Engineering,...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Rollover crash on I37 snarls traffic Thursday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover crash on northbound I37 had traffic backed up Thursday morning. A silver SUV could be seen sitting on its roof near the Southern Minerals Rd. exit. The interstate was down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Cuero Record

Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt

Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, Aug. 19. She was born Aug. 18, 1932, in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family-run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville. Annie married Norman Arthur Hardt on Nov. 24, 1956, in Yorktown and they were happily married for forty-five years until his death in 2002. Together, they made many friendships in the Dobskyville area which include the Waer, Jacob, Emily Jaeger and Arnold Families as well as her faithful postal carrier, Gaylon Kaiser. She was a bashful, quiet country girl with a beautiful smile. She was a homemaker as well as a rancher working alongside her husband and could be heard singing country music songs as she plowed the fields or hauled hay. What really defined Annie’s life was her love and dedication for her youngest daughter, Laurie.
YORKTOWN, TX
Cuero Record

Acree named Region 3 Teacher of the Year

Over the course of his 26-year career in education, there are several glaring attributes that Valton Acree demonstrates, but his passion as a history teacher is second to none. Currently, Acree is the 8th-grade and 11th-grade history teacher at Yorktown High School and Junior High School. His journey has warranted many positives to reflect on, yet his most recent achievement might be the most dazzling of them all.
YORKTOWN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Unlucky or stupid – what say you?

Just because it’s cold, doesn’t mean there aren’t a few folks out doing things they ought not to be doing. As a matter of fact, when it comes to things like poaching, some folks get out precisely because it’s cold. That’s why game wardens make it a point to work in all types of weather.
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Change in golf cart rules not on radar

A tragic crash in Galveston that recently killed four people riding in a golf cart is not creating a rush to toughen regulations in Port Aransas, according to city officials. City Manager David Parsons noted that the accident that occurred on Aug. 7 had not prompted anyone to call for a review and to make changes to the local operation […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

