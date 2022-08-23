Read full article on original website
Marquee Matchup: Rockport-Fulton at Miller
The Miller Bucs are setting sail for revenge against the Rockport-Fulton Pirates. Two years ago, Miller fell short to Rockport-Fulton 44-41.
Lady Eagles fall to Taft, Alice
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles fell 25-10, 25-14, 29-27 to the Alice Lady Coyotes in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 9 in Woodsboro. The match helped prepare the Lady Eagles (0-2) for the Woodsboro Tournament at the Eagle Dome on Aug. 11 and 13. Taft 25-25-20-20-15 Woodsboro 19-17-25-25-10 The Woodsboro...
Leadership carries Lady Gobblers to fourth straight win
Over the course of her high school career, Lady Gobbler senior Daniella Saenz has seen her fair share of touches on the varsity floor. Now a four-year varsity letterman for the Lady Gobblers volleyball program the experience and leadership she brings has been a vital component to a team that has started off the year going 9-5.
Game Night South Texas features the Battle of the Wildcats
The Battle of the Wildcats is an annual tradition in the Coastal Bend, and the Game Night South Texas matchup is kicking off the high school football season.
Blitz Kickoff: Thursday highlights and scores
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Week 1 of the high school football regular season! Be sure and tune in to 3NEWS at 10 p.m. for the most comprehensive highlights in the Coastal Bend!. Thursday night's games include:. (#6-4A DI) Calallen def. Gregory-Portland 22-12 Taft def. Skidmore-Tynan 47-13 Boerne def....
Lady Gobblers win home opener, place 1st in silver bracket at Floresville
When Industrial arrived in Cuero last Tuesday, they certainly weren’t expecting to get swept on all three levels. The freshman squad would secure the win in two sets (25-16, 25-20), followed by the JV winning in two sets (25-14, 25-22). Once varsity’s turn arrived, the start was not what...
Garrett medals at first cross country meet
The Cuero girls and boys cross country teams traveled to the Yoakum Cross Country Invitational for their first meet this past Saturday, Aug. 20. Competing for Cuero were Austen Bixenmann, Nicolas Varela, Eli Garrett, Carmen De Leon, Isabel Lester, Mia Salazar and Emma Timpone. Freshman, Eli Garrett, placed 16th in...
Tiffany Tate Koenig
Tiffany Tate Koenig, 41, of Victoria passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born August 13, 1980, in Henderson, Kentucky to Harris Dale Tate and Donna Gibbs Tate Utley. She graduated High school with all honors and worked as a waitress at Aimee’s Bluebird Café. She enjoyed drawing, painting and knitting all while listening to music. She was very close to God and was faithful in writing her devotions every day.
Visit Corpus Christi Launches Sports Commission
Visit Corpus Christi in Texas has announced the creation of the Corpus Christi Sports Commission with Joey Jewell named as the new executive director to guide the implementation of strategic initiatives that will help the Texas location move forward as a sports destination. “Creating the Sports Commission is the first...
Ever Engineering brings new housing to Beeville
Beeville has a new housing development to look forward to from Ever Engineering. The site of the old Thomas Jefferson Intermediate School is currently the epicenter of a new housing development. This new development can be seen at 701 E. Hayes St. Richie Mendoza, a project engineer for Ever Engineering,...
Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two. Now, it's time to move on to...
Rollover crash on I37 snarls traffic Thursday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover crash on northbound I37 had traffic backed up Thursday morning. A silver SUV could be seen sitting on its roof near the Southern Minerals Rd. exit. The interstate was down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Viral TikTok says only true Texans know where this Whataburger is located
If you know, you know.
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, Aug. 19. She was born Aug. 18, 1932, in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family-run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville. Annie married Norman Arthur Hardt on Nov. 24, 1956, in Yorktown and they were happily married for forty-five years until his death in 2002. Together, they made many friendships in the Dobskyville area which include the Waer, Jacob, Emily Jaeger and Arnold Families as well as her faithful postal carrier, Gaylon Kaiser. She was a bashful, quiet country girl with a beautiful smile. She was a homemaker as well as a rancher working alongside her husband and could be heard singing country music songs as she plowed the fields or hauled hay. What really defined Annie’s life was her love and dedication for her youngest daughter, Laurie.
Could ship-channel dredging punish Port Aransas during another Harvey?
"My impression of all this storm surge stuff is that the model -- that there could be as much as 14 inches additional storm surge above and beyond what we saw during Harvey," said a coastal ecologist.
Acree named Region 3 Teacher of the Year
Over the course of his 26-year career in education, there are several glaring attributes that Valton Acree demonstrates, but his passion as a history teacher is second to none. Currently, Acree is the 8th-grade and 11th-grade history teacher at Yorktown High School and Junior High School. His journey has warranted many positives to reflect on, yet his most recent achievement might be the most dazzling of them all.
Unlucky or stupid – what say you?
Just because it’s cold, doesn’t mean there aren’t a few folks out doing things they ought not to be doing. As a matter of fact, when it comes to things like poaching, some folks get out precisely because it’s cold. That’s why game wardens make it a point to work in all types of weather.
Celebration and food drive will be hosted at Patriot Park
VICTORIA, Texas – Rise Above It Group will host a two night event at Patriot Park Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27. The event focuses on community service programs that need more help or awareness. City, state and government agencies will offer information and resources. Also, the event will host a job fair and food drop-off.
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
Change in golf cart rules not on radar
A tragic crash in Galveston that recently killed four people riding in a golf cart is not creating a rush to toughen regulations in Port Aransas, according to city officials. City Manager David Parsons noted that the accident that occurred on Aug. 7 had not prompted anyone to call for a review and to make changes to the local operation […]
