Jake Roberts Discusses Why He Never Had PPV Matches With Various Top WWE Stars
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts had a legendary career with an iconic finishing move in the DDT and moments fans still remember to this day. While Roberts was able to wrestle top wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Rick Rude, and Andre The Giant, there were multiple top stars that Roberts was never able to wrestle on a big stage.
ComicBook
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
PWMania
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Comments On His Future After Being Pulled From NWA 74 Main Event
Nick Aldis knows his value in pro wrestling. In a new interview with Ella Jay on behalf of SEScoops, "The National Treasure" took time to talk about his unknown future in the squared circle and touched upon an interaction he recently had with NWA owner, Billy Corgan. "I told this...
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ComicBook
Taya Valkyrie Talks Upcoming Title Match at NWA 74, Her "Shifted" Perspective on WWE
Since departing WWE late last year, Taya Valkyrie has been all gas and no brakes. The former Franky Monet got back to work the second her 30-day no-compete clause expired, as she returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide this past December 4th at Triplemanía Regia II, one month to the day after her WWE exit. There, she issued a challenge to Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and would go on to dethrone her at Impact Wrestling: Rebellion in April. That kickstarted Valkyrie's fourth reign with AAA's top women's division prize, and she has held it since.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative
Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
PWMania
Trish Stratus Recalls Infamous WWE Rivalry With Stephanie McMahon
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about her rivalry with Stephanie McMahon and their match at WWE No Way Out 2001, as well as getting unexpected help from Triple H and William Regal during it and more.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Vince McMahon birthday, Survivor Series, Legado del Fantasma
Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 34 with IC Title battle royal, plus Granny and more!. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer. Experience with vbulletin and drupal/WordPress a plus. Email tonyleder@f4wonline.com with subject PHP DEVELOPER with resume. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Match and performer of the week. The life...
‘Best in the world my a–‘ AEW’s Jon Moxley shoots on CM Punk
When Jon Moxley entered the ring to face off against CM Punk in the penultimate match of an otherwise unassuming episode of AEW Dynamite, fans in attendance in Ohio knew they were in for a show. Goodness, this was the first time in the promotion’s history where two AEW World Champions would square off in […] The post ‘Best in the world my a–‘ AEW’s Jon Moxley shoots on CM Punk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Jim Ross Worried About the Number of Titles in AEW, Comments on CM Punk – Adam Page
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross admitted on the latest “Grilling JR” podcast that he had no idea CM Punk had a beef with Hangman Adam Page:. “Hell, I didn’t even know Punk had an issue with Hangman. That part of that interview the other day was like, ‘What? Did I miss something in a production meeting?’ Of course, we don’t go over promos in the production meeting which is good. Nobody writes Punk. Nobody writes anybody’s promo. You just go do it.”
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Credits Nick Aldis With Elevating the NWA World Title, Talks Relationship With Aldis
Trevor Murdoch has a long history with Nick Aldis, and he recently reflected on their relationship and gave Aldis credit for elevating the prestige of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview promoting NWA 74, and you can see some highlights below:
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Weighs In On What Makes Her Happy About Recent WWE Changes
Renee Paquette has been in and out of the WWE ecosystem but is happy for her former colleagues. On her latest episode of "The Sessions," Paquette relished seeing the positives that are coming out of WWE over the past several weeks since Triple H took hold of creative. "I feel...
WWE Sells Out Upcoming Premium Live Event in Hours as Popularity Grows Following Vince McMahon Exit
WWE is on fire under its new management. Vince McMahon retired just over a month ago, and the wrestling promotion — under the control of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan and the creative direction of Paul “Triple H” Levesque — is gaining steam at rates not seen since the Attitude Era. As Triple H continues to surprise and excite … The post WWE Sells Out Upcoming Premium Live Event in Hours as Popularity Grows Following Vince McMahon Exit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Takes Shots At WWE Following Last Night’s AEW Rampage Taping (Clip)
Following last night’s AEW Rampage taping, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley came out to talk to the crowd, where he took shots at WWE and Vince McMahon. At one point, while praising Cesaro, he gave him credit for ignoring “some old crazy man” who told him he wouldn’t succeed. Before that, he told AEW fans to tell their friends to watch their product and not RAW or Smackdown.
ComicBook
NWA Worlds Champion Trevor Murdoch Reacts to Nick Aldis Being Replaced in Title Match
The National Wrestling Alliance is once again captained by Trevor Murdoch. One year after dethroning Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title at NWA 73, Murdoch enters the 74th Anniversary Show the same way he did last year: as champion. Murdoch is currently in his second reign with the NWA's top prize, capturing the vacant strap at NWA Alwayz Ready this past June. While Murdoch has beaten the likes of Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw (WWE's Dexter Lumis) in the past, his size gets matched this weekend when he is challenged by Tyrus.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Recounts His First Backstage Encounter With Paul Heyman
Rey Mysterio has created an unforgettable legacy throughout his 33-year career in professional wrestling. In 1995, Mysterio was working with Lucha Libre AAA while also beginning to compete in the United States under the banner of Paul Heyman's Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). From the very beginning of their relationship, Mysterio felt like Heyman was a "great guy." "I remember walking up to Paul and asking him, 'Excuse me, Mr. Heyman, is it OK if we use a table? You know, we wanted to do this with the table' and, he's so funny, he's like, 'Great, you can use a table, you can use the car, you can use a chair, use whatever you want. Go out there and have a great time,'" Mysterio recalled to Fox News.
