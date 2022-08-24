Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Addresses 'Politics' That Led To Tyrus Replacing Him At NWA 74
Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay during Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee. Aldis was recently pulled from the main event of the NWA 74 pay-per-view. He was originally set to face NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, but Tyrus later took his spot. NWA owner Billy Corgan accused Aldis of playing politics when he announced the change last month on "Busted Open Radio".
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
411mania.com
NWA Offers Flash Sale For $10 Tickets To NWA 74
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a flash sale for tickets to NWA 74, offering them for a price of only $10 each. You can buy tickets here with the code NWA10. The event takes place over two nights on August 27-28 at the Chase in St. Louis. Here’s the lineup:
PWMania
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
PWMania
Bully Ray Talks About NWA Reminding Him Of ECW, His Relationship With Billy Corgan
Bully Ray recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his relationship with Billy Corgan, the freedom today’s NWA and how it reminds him of his days in ECW, as well as talking to NWA about Kamille and KiLynn King.
Yardbarker
Jim Ross says he's worried about the number of titles in AEW
On the latest "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross said he didn’t know that CM Punk had an issue with Hangman Adam Page:. “Hell, I didn’t even know Punk had an issue with Hangman. That part of that interview the other day was like, ‘What? Did I miss something in a production meeting?’ Of course, we don’t go over promos in the production meeting which is good. Nobody writes Punk. Nobody writes anybody’s promo. You just go do it.”
Yardbarker
NWA's Trevor Murdoch comments on Triple H's recent changes in WWE
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful about the NWA World Title, TNA, his WWE run, WLW and other topics. Murdoch said he never had a contract when he worked in TNA in 2009:. “I was legitimately on a phone call deal. Like every week, I was sitting around waiting to...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Thinks It's 'Disgraceful' When Indie Promotions Don't Include One Type Of Performer
Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.
PWMania
Kamille Comments On Not Being Mentioned In Debates About Top Women’s Wrestling Stars
Kamille recently spoke with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling for an interview. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her year-long run as NWA Women’s Champion, not being in the debate about top women’s champions in the business. Featured below are some of the highlights...
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Comments On His Future After Being Pulled From NWA 74 Main Event
Nick Aldis knows his value in pro wrestling. In a new interview with Ella Jay on behalf of SEScoops, "The National Treasure" took time to talk about his unknown future in the squared circle and touched upon an interaction he recently had with NWA owner, Billy Corgan. "I told this...
PWMania
Dean Muhtadi Talks About How He’ll Never Work For WWE, Already Working With AEW
Dean Muhtadi recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar previously known as Mojo Rawley spoke about already doing some work with AEW through his talent agency, as well as whether he would ever return to wrestling, most notably with WWE.
North Texan Matt Barr from 'Blood and Treasure' joins the KRLD Zoom Room
It came out as a top-rated summer adventure series in 2019 on CBS. It’s called “Blood and Treasure.” Matt Barr stars in Blood and Treasure as an ex-FBI agent named Danny McNamara.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Runs Down the Card For NWA 74 In New Video
NWA 74 takes place this weekend, and Billy Corgan runs down the full lineup in a new video. The NWA posted the video to YouTube on Wednesday taking a look at the cards for the show, which takes place on August 27th and 28th in St. Louis and airs live on FITE TV:
411mania.com
Former NWA President Howard Brody Passes Away
Howard Brody, who served as the president of the NWA in the mid-to-late 1990s, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Brody passed from an infection stemming from the aftermath of a quadruple bypass surgery that he recently underwent. Brody was heavily involved in wrestling for years, but he is perhaps...
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Vince McMahon birthday, Survivor Series, Legado del Fantasma
Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 34 with IC Title battle royal, plus Granny and more!. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer. Experience with vbulletin and drupal/WordPress a plus. Email tonyleder@f4wonline.com with subject PHP DEVELOPER with resume. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Match and performer of the week. The life...
PWMania
Speculation on Bruce Prichard’s Status With WWE Under the Triple H Regime
As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James has rejoined WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jarrett’s hiring was suggested to Vince McMahon by Bruce Prichard. Due to the fact that Prichard is not regarded as a member of Triple H’s team, there is a lot of speculation regarding his status with WWE.
PWMania
Veteran Announcer Lenny Leonard Says He’s Stepping Away from Pro Wrestling
Veteran pro wrestling commentator and ring announcer Lenny Leonard is stepping down from the business. This afternoon, Leonard announced on Twitter that he would no longer be involved in professional wrestling going forward. His bio now reads, “Kid from Queens who moved to Florida a LONG time ago & ended up with a great job at a bank, an absolutely wonderful woman & 3 amazing kids. I tried my best”
