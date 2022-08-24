Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.

