Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
WWE・
Yardbarker
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH (8/28): Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
On August 28, WWE held a Sunday Stunner from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com, are as follows:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits. Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander. Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE RAW Women’s Champion...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Wishes Wife Savannah A Happy Birthday With Touching Message On Instagram
The James family is celebrating today, as the matriarch is doing another lap around the sun. Savannah James has been one of the most beloved and respected NBA wives for a while now, always helping her husband LeBron James, and kids, creating a terrific image as a mom and wife.
NBA・
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Throwback With Horse After Acid Trip Story
Recently the music legend, Ozzy Osbourne, posted a picture of him riding a white horse on Twitter with the caption, “Mr. Crowley, won’t you ride my white horse.” However, there’s a back story that many fans don’t know about — the legend of Ozzy Osbourne and the talking horse.
