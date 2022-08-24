ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rolling Stones are well known for their dogged endurance. Very little deters them. It's an unwavering attitude that applies to their touring schedule as much as it does to their willingness to think outside the box. "The more ways you do it, the better it is because you get more variety," Mick Jagger said in a 2007 interview.
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Claims He Was Snubbed by Led Zeppelin Legend

Although he has had some pretty well-known collaborations over the years, Ozzy Osbourne said that he was unsuccessful in reaching out to Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page for a guest spot on his new album Patient Number 9. During a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne discussed how he...
American Songwriter

30th Anniversary Reissue of Roy Orbison’s ‘King of Hearts’ Set for October Release

The 30th-anniversary reissue of Roy Orbison’s seminal album, King of Hearts, is set for release this fall. The forthcoming revamped LP will be available on October 14. The new reissue, which is produced by Don Was, Jeff Lynne, T. Bone Burnett, Robbie Robertson, and others, will include a duet with k.d. lang on the track “Crying,” as well as the original version of “I Drove All Night.”
Slipped Disc

Loss of a jazz trumpeter, 51

The American jazz organist, trumpeter and saxophonist Joey Defrancesco died early today. He released more than 30 albums, after an early start as sideman with Miles Davis, and was cherished by the best in the business.
American Songwriter

10 Iconic Moments From Johnny Cash’s Career

Johnny Cash is an icon without borders—save just country music; Cash was a singular presence in music, period. Along his path to stardom, the Man in Black delivered many unforgettable—and at times infamous—moments. From his performance at Folsom Prison to a surprise revival at Glastonbury, Cash’s decades...
Taste of Country

TikTok Sensation Tayler Holder Lands in Country Music With New Single ‘It’s You’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Tayler Holder rose to fame as millions tuned in to watch him dance and interact on TikTok. However, deep down Holder had another passion that many would doubt…country music. Holder knew better, and knew he had the talent and skill to break into the industry. Growing up in Texas, country music and the country lifestyle pumped through his veins.
Stereogum

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, & More Contributing To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, and more have contributed to an upcoming tribute album dedicated to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver will be released on November 11 — it was executive produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. Other contributors include George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle.
