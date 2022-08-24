Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 10 Weirdest Rolling Stones Songs
The Rolling Stones are well known for their dogged endurance. Very little deters them. It's an unwavering attitude that applies to their touring schedule as much as it does to their willingness to think outside the box. "The more ways you do it, the better it is because you get more variety," Mick Jagger said in a 2007 interview.
Against the odds: How Blondie shattered the conventions of punk and pop
From unreleased music to promotional flyers, photos, a mirrored dressing room sign, and even a stray Andy Warhol print, Blondie's out with a new box set, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982.
Roxy Music Celebrate 50 Years of Style and Substance
The legendary British art rock band featuring Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay are embarking on a tour to mark their golden anniversary.
‘I stole CDs off the front of Reader’s Digest’: Myleene Klass’s honest playlist
The former Hear’Say singer grew up on Kylie and Gustav Holst, and can belt out the Clash, but whose songs will she always avoid at karaoke?
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Once Said Sympathy for the Devil’ was “Sort of a Bob Dylan Song”
Mick Jagger once described 'Sympathy for the Devil' as something close to what Bob Dylan might do, and he's not too far off.
Waylon Jennings’ Rendition Of “Gentle On My Mind” Just Might Be The Best One
“Gentle On My Mind” is a comfort song for me… there is never not a good time to play it in my books. Despite what many think, Glen Campbell is not the song’s original composer. John Hartford wrote this song (same guy who wrote Turnpike’s “Long Hot Summer Day), and it was released on his second studio album, Earthwords & Music, in 1967.
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Ozzy Osbourne Claims He Was Snubbed by Led Zeppelin Legend
Although he has had some pretty well-known collaborations over the years, Ozzy Osbourne said that he was unsuccessful in reaching out to Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page for a guest spot on his new album Patient Number 9. During a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne discussed how he...
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
NME
Dave Grohl’s guitar from Foo Fighters’ ‘Monkey Wrench’ video up for auction
The guitar Dave Grohl plays in Foo Fighters‘ ‘Monkey Wrench’ video is set to go up for auction next month. The white Gretsch White Falcon guitar is expected to fetch £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at Gardiner Houlgate, in Corsham, Wiltshire, on September 7.
30th Anniversary Reissue of Roy Orbison’s ‘King of Hearts’ Set for October Release
The 30th-anniversary reissue of Roy Orbison’s seminal album, King of Hearts, is set for release this fall. The forthcoming revamped LP will be available on October 14. The new reissue, which is produced by Don Was, Jeff Lynne, T. Bone Burnett, Robbie Robertson, and others, will include a duet with k.d. lang on the track “Crying,” as well as the original version of “I Drove All Night.”
The Who’s Pete Townshend Said 1 Beatles Album and 1 Beach Boys Album ‘Redefined Music’
The Who's Pete Townshend liked to smoke marijuana while listening to one of The Beatles' albums and one of The Beach Boys' albums.
Slipped Disc
Loss of a jazz trumpeter, 51
The American jazz organist, trumpeter and saxophonist Joey Defrancesco died early today. He released more than 30 albums, after an early start as sideman with Miles Davis, and was cherished by the best in the business.
Willie Nelson And Keith Richards’ Duet Of Waylon Jennings’ “We Had It All” Is A Masterclass In Performing
I like my country a little bit rockin’, ya know?. And back in 2004, two absolute icons in their respective genres, rock and country, Keith Richards and Willie Nelson teamed up for a duet of “We Had It All.”. The song was written by Troy Seals and Donnie...
10 Iconic Moments From Johnny Cash’s Career
Johnny Cash is an icon without borders—save just country music; Cash was a singular presence in music, period. Along his path to stardom, the Man in Black delivered many unforgettable—and at times infamous—moments. From his performance at Folsom Prison to a surprise revival at Glastonbury, Cash’s decades...
Premiere: Alicia Blue Plunges Deep Inside Jane’s Addiction 1987 Ballad “Jane Says”
Jane Bainter did have an abusive, drug-dealing boyfriend named Sergio—he treats me like a ragdoll. Early housemate and muse of Jane’s Addiction, and namesake of the band, Bainter was trying to quit heroin—I’m gonna kick tomorrow—she did wear wigs, dreamed of one day getting to Spain, and inspired one of the band’s biggest hits: “Jane Says.”
TikTok Sensation Tayler Holder Lands in Country Music With New Single ‘It’s You’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Tayler Holder rose to fame as millions tuned in to watch him dance and interact on TikTok. However, deep down Holder had another passion that many would doubt…country music. Holder knew better, and knew he had the talent and skill to break into the industry. Growing up in Texas, country music and the country lifestyle pumped through his veins.
Stereogum
Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, & More Contributing To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album
Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, and more have contributed to an upcoming tribute album dedicated to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver will be released on November 11 — it was executive produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. Other contributors include George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle.
Why Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Turned Down Singing Live With Led Zeppelin
At one point in 2008, Steven Tyler toyed with the idea of playing shows with Led Zeppelin as the classic rock band's lead singer. The longtime Aerosmith vocalist even practiced with Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page for the potential gigs where he'd apparently supplant Robert Plant, Zeppelin's iconic singer. So...
