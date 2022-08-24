ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WGAU

Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show

The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
ATHENS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shotgun Store, Philomath

Even though it has newer front doors, this structure fits the “shotgun” profile associated with many stores and commissaries in late-19th- and early-20th-century Georgia. The style was also commonly used for warehouses. Until I learn more, I’m identifying it as a store.
PHILOMATH, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location

Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
ATHENS, GA
City
Athens, GA
Talking With Tami

La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant

I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
WINDER, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB retains starting job at Temple

Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis has won the starting job at Temple for the second year in a row. He transferred from Athens at the start of the 2021 season. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 7 games last season for the Owls. He missed several games last season with various injuries.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

ACC returns to "High" COVID-19 transmission level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Athens-Clarke County is once again at a high transmission rate for COVID-19, up from a medium level of transmission last week for for several weeks before. That means that the county's mask mandate is automatically in force. Masks are required in...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

Two Teens Involved in Downtown Athens Shooting

A 17-year-old from Winterville was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot on Clayton Street during an altercation. Police arrested another 17-year-old male who they said was leaving the scene carrying a firearm. A person meeting that description was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Friday on two misdemeanor gun charges and released about three hours later. Police said they’re still trying to determine his role in the shooting, if any.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more

August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
ATHENS, GA
Athens
Homeless
msn.com

6 Excellent Restaurants in Helen, GA

It may be that it’s the writer in me, the foodie, or perhaps that I’m simply nosey, but I read and review restaurants for hours before going somewhere new and embarking on my trip there. Others play games and watch Til Tok; I read menus and look at pictures of food. That is partly how I created this list of six excellent restaurants in Helen, Georgia, the Bavarian capital of the US.
HELEN, GA
msn.com

$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property

FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office received information about suspicious activity at a location along New Franklin Church Road in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her. The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

ATHENS, GA

