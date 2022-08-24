Read full article on original website
The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
Shotgun Store, Philomath
Even though it has newer front doors, this structure fits the “shotgun” profile associated with many stores and commissaries in late-19th- and early-20th-century Georgia. The style was also commonly used for warehouses. Until I learn more, I’m identifying it as a store.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
Former Georgia QB retains starting job at Temple
Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis has won the starting job at Temple for the second year in a row. He transferred from Athens at the start of the 2021 season. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 7 games last season for the Owls. He missed several games last season with various injuries.
ACC returns to "High" COVID-19 transmission level
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Athens-Clarke County is once again at a high transmission rate for COVID-19, up from a medium level of transmission last week for for several weeks before. That means that the county's mask mandate is automatically in force. Masks are required in...
David Pollack leaves Georgia out of his College GameDay 4-team CFP prediction
ATHENS — Georgia football College Hall of Famer David Pollack did not have the Bulldogs in his projected four-team CFP Playoff during the season-opening College GameDay show on Saturday. Pollack correctly predicted last year that UGA would lose to Alabama but beat the Tide in the national title game,...
Two Teens Involved in Downtown Athens Shooting
A 17-year-old from Winterville was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot on Clayton Street during an altercation. Police arrested another 17-year-old male who they said was leaving the scene carrying a firearm. A person meeting that description was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Friday on two misdemeanor gun charges and released about three hours later. Police said they’re still trying to determine his role in the shooting, if any.
Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny's Pizza reopens, Hendershot's Double Punch Mondays and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
ACCPD blotter: Chevron gives man $700 for fraudulent check, pawn shop buys stolen laptop and more
Chevron gives man $700 in exchange for fraudulent check. Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to the Chevron gas station on Commerce Road Wednesday morning, after receiving a call about a fraudulent check, according to a report from ACCPD. The Chevron employee told officers that the previous night, a white...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
6 Excellent Restaurants in Helen, GA
It may be that it’s the writer in me, the foodie, or perhaps that I’m simply nosey, but I read and review restaurants for hours before going somewhere new and embarking on my trip there. Others play games and watch Til Tok; I read menus and look at pictures of food. That is partly how I created this list of six excellent restaurants in Helen, Georgia, the Bavarian capital of the US.
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office received information about suspicious activity at a location along New Franklin Church Road in Franklin County.
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her. The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
One teen wounded, another arrested in Athens shooting
One teenager was wounded and another arrested following a late-night shooting Wednesday in Athens. On August 25, at approximately 11 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Clayton Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who had been shot. Athens-Clarke County EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
