A former Trump administration staffer has claimed that she once found classified documents in a ladies' bathroom at the White House.Olivia Troye served as a counterterrorism adviser and in the office of vice president Mike Pence, but has since become critical of the administration since leaving."I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I [gave it] to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I covered it up, I put it in a folder," Troye told MSNBC.Sign up for our newsletters.
Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, that have since been recovered by the federal government, The New York Times reported Monday. The figures represent three batches of documents that federal officials have recovered in recent months amid growing concern Trump had...
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
MSNBC contributor and historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet on Thursday evening recounting historical figures who had been executed for sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with foreign governments, and a former CIA chief shared the post with his own approving tweet. Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of "suggesting that Trump...
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Mark Zaid, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman about the decision by Donald Trump and his allies to release a letter they received from the National Archives that described the back and forth over the over 700 government documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago at the end of Trump’s presidency.Aug. 24, 2022.
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Maria Ryan wrote a letter to Trump asking for Rudy Giuliani to be pardoned, according to a new book. The letter was intercepted by another Giuliani ally, the book, which was obtained by the NYT, said. A lawyer for Giuliani, who has denied seeking a pardon, said his client was...
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
Former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago are making his post-election, legal-disaster, clown-car operation look professional in comparison. Even people who know little about the law are looking at all of this and saying, “I could do better!”. The...
Donald Trump could face a legal backlash, even as he criticizes the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence, Business Insider reported, citing legal experts. Trump Has Tall Order: Trump likes to "run the show" and is a big believer in a...
Though he wasn't in Palm Beach, Donald Trump was watching as federal agents executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, with one of the former president's attorneys saying he watched via a live feed. "I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his...
The right-wing Trump ally accused the Justice Department and FBI of acting like the Gestapo of Nazi Germany.
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
