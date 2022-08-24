ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former Trump adviser says she found classified documents in White House ladies’ bathroom

A former Trump administration staffer has claimed that she once found classified documents in a ladies' bathroom at the White House.Olivia Troye served as a counterterrorism adviser and in the office of vice president Mike Pence, but has since become critical of the administration since leaving."I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I [gave it] to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I covered it up, I put it in a folder," Troye told MSNBC.Sign up for our newsletters.
POTUS
CBS Miami

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump had 300 classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, called boxes 'Mine': Report

Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, that have since been recovered by the federal government, The New York Times reported Monday. The figures represent three batches of documents that federal officials have recovered in recent months amid growing concern Trump had...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery Barn#Gronk#Suv#Politics Federal
MSNBC

‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Mark Zaid, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman about the decision by Donald Trump and his allies to release a letter they received from the National Archives that described the back and forth over the over 700 government documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago at the end of Trump’s presidency.Aug. 24, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawyers have some real explaining to do

Former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago are making his post-election, legal-disaster, clown-car operation look professional in comparison. Even people who know little about the law are looking at all of this and saying, “I could do better!”. The...
POTUS
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy