MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
Patience pays: 3 walks and Twins walk off
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the skies opened up above Target Field following the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, the FOX national broadcast switched over to the matchup between the Cardinals and Braves -- and so did the Twins’ attention, apparently. “I think we got inspired by the Cardinals' walk-off,”...
MLB
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
MLB
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
MLB
Vogt's heroics key in A's wild walk-off win
OAKLAND -- When Stephen Vogt signed a deal to return to the A’s in Spring Training, he hoped to rekindle some of the magic he experienced during his first stint with the club that began nearly a decade ago. In what’s been a trying season for both Vogt and the rebuilding A’s, Saturday sparked flashbacks of the good old days.
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
MLB
The best player at each position to debut in '22
There is a celebration associated with Major League debuts, because we love bright, new, shiny things and the optimism associated with freshly promoted prospects. But there is great difficulty in maintaining that celebration because -- news flash -- the big leagues are pretty darn hard. So it is only natural that many young players need time -- in some cases years -- to sharpen and hone their skills at the highest level.
MLB
Free passes doom Giants in walk-off loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- For more than two hours and seven innings, the Giants' pitching was holding down the Twins and looking to carry the team while the offense had just one hit. When the teams came back after a 51-minute rain delay, San Francisco’s one-run lead evaporated. After a strong night of pitching, too many free passes undid the Giants’ slim margin for error.
MLB
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
MLB
Offense fades after outclassing 'one of the best' early
KANSAS CITY -- When the Royals jumped on Yu Darvish for three quick runs in the first inning Saturday night, not many thought the Padres starter would last deep into the game. But by the time the seventh inning rolled around, Darvish was still on the mound, using the Royals’ aggressiveness shown in the first inning against them in their 4-3 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
Even on IL, Buxton trying to bring 'charisma' to Twins
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Byron Buxton was out looking for milk for his son the other day, he said, when a woman walked up to him and simply told him: “I like your charisma.”
MLB
With homer, Trout becomes Angels' all-time runs leader
TORONTO -- Mike Trout is inevitable. The Angels’ star outfielder made history once again on Friday night, setting a new franchise record for runs scored by stepping on home plate for the 1,025th time in a Halos jersey in his team’s 12-0 win over the Blue Jays. Coming...
MLB
Twins pile on runs, snap skid in 'really good day'
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the Twins sought answers for why their offense was underperforming so much across this recent six-game losing streak and beyond, manager Rocco Baldelli joked that he thought about taking a page out of the book of Joe Maddon, his old skipper, who was known for his, well, unorthodox methods of keeping his clubhouse loose.
MLB
Kremer gives O's another pitching masterpiece
HOUSTON -- A lot of attention with the Orioles goes to their young lineup, with names like Adley Rutschman, but the spotlight in Houston has been on the starting pitching staff. Dean Kremer gave the club its second straight stellar start in the Orioles' 3-1 win over the Astros on...
MLB
Wood 'disheartened' by another shaky start
MINNEAPOLIS -- Alex Wood opened the Giants’ series in Minnesota on Friday, looking to rebound from his worst start of the season while trying to keep San Francisco alive in the National League Wild Card race. Wood struggled again and the Twins put another dent in the Giants’ postseason...
MLB
Bride's 1st MLB HR evokes memories of his late grandpa
OAKLAND -- While circling the bases at the Oakland Coliseum after connecting on his first Major League home run in the seventh inning of Friday’s 3-2 A’s loss to the Yankees, Jonah Bride couldn’t help but think of his grandfather. Though Bride was a Brewers fan growing...
MLB
Defense stings Dodgers in pitchers' duel
MIAMI -- Mookie Betts was able to erase three errors from the Dodgers’ defense with his bat in the series opener against the Marlins. On Saturday, Betts hit his 30th homer of the season and Dustin May delivered a quality start, but the Dodgers weren’t so lucky to overcome mistakes this time, as two misplays in the sixth inning from May and Chris Taylor -- and a dominant performance by NL Cy Young Award frontrunner Sandy Alcantara, were ultimately too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.
MLB
Rookie blanks AL's best over 8 IP to lead shutout
HOUSTON -- The task was not going to be easy for Kyle Bradish, who was facing the team with the best record in the American League. But the 25-year-old starter stepped up to the challenge and threw eight scoreless innings in the Orioles' 2-0 win over the Astros on Friday night.
MLB
Tattoo infection sends Aroldis Chapman to IL
OAKLAND -- The Yankees placed left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman on the injured list with a leg infection prior to Saturday's game against the A's. The move was retroactive to Aug. 24, and there was no immediate corresponding transaction. Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not know which of Chapman's legs is...
