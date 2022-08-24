ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenexthoops.com

Daily Briefing — Aug. 26, 2022: Building the 2022 FIBA World Cup

Happy Friday! Welcome to The Next’s Daily Briefing featuring the NCAA Roundup. Though we await day seven of the WNBA post-season, which will resume on Sunday, the women’s basketball world keeps moving. Beyond the WNBA, teams are beginning to come together for the 2022 FIBA World Cup, which will begin on Sept. 22 in Sydney, Australia. Team USA will enter as three-time defending champions.
NBA
AFP

As her tennis career fades, Serena Williams joins endorsement elite

Since returning to tennis as a mother in 2018, Serena Williams has not ruled the courts with the same dominance she once displayed, but has overtaken her pre-pregnancy mark in one key category: off-court endorsements.  "Williams is arguably the greatest female athlete of all-time, but sponsors have often eschewed" her, Forbes said in 2015, noting that she trailed Maria Sharapova in endorsements for the 11th straight year, despite dominating the Russian tennis star and owning many more titles.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy