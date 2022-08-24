ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Michael Gallup Decision

The Dallas Cowboys declined to place injured wide receiver Michael Gallup on the reserve/PUP list — leaving the door open for a possible return within the first four weeks of the 2022 season. If the Cowboys had placed Gallup on the list, he would've been forced to sit out...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale

Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Colts Owner Hypes Up A Preseason QB Battle

The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan to avoid a disappointing finish to their season. Last year, the Colts had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but lost both games. Their final game in 2021 was more depressing because they went down against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys

With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Texas high school football is back!. Thursday marks the first day of high school football games played in the Lone Star State, and there are already some highlight matchups from the opening week. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA...
DALLAS, TX

