Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans
Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Michael Gallup Decision
The Dallas Cowboys declined to place injured wide receiver Michael Gallup on the reserve/PUP list — leaving the door open for a possible return within the first four weeks of the 2022 season. If the Cowboys had placed Gallup on the list, he would've been forced to sit out...
Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale
Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
WATCH: Jerry Jones calls ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud', closeted Cowboys fan
Everybody knows there’s no love lost between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. He has teased the franchise for years on First Take and enjoyed watching their shortcomings in recent years. During an his appearance on the show today, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired back in a big way.
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up
At this time, Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million.
Tyron Smith Injury ‘Serious’; Cowboys to Explore O-Line Move - Sign Ex Chiefs Pro Bowler Eric Fisher?
Money? Injuries? Personal issues? An NFL team is obviously more privy to those details than most of us are. But ...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes isn’t on Aaron Rodgers level, says former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
When it comes to comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, new Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins believes it is not that close and the four-time NFL MVP is on a different level than his former teammate Mahomes. The question of who is the best quarterback in the NFL...
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup might be back sooner, rather than later.
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Yardbarker
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
Yardbarker
Colts Owner Hypes Up A Preseason QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan to avoid a disappointing finish to their season. Last year, the Colts had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but lost both games. Their final game in 2021 was more depressing because they went down against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s...
Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
CBS Sports
Dak Prescott believes Cowboys are in better position this year than last, when they won NFC East title
Don't tell Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys are taking a step back in 2022. The Cowboys lost a few key players this offseason from the league's top-ranked offense as the NFC East appears to be catching up to them. Of course, the NFC East hasn't had a repeat champion since...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys
With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Texas high school football is back!. Thursday marks the first day of high school football games played in the Lone Star State, and there are already some highlight matchups from the opening week. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA...
