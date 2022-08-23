Read full article on original website
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
'Ghost woman' wearing long coat and hat is caught on camera standing in ruins at historic cliffside graveyard
An eerie figure believed to be the ghost of a woman has been caught on camera at a historic coastal graveyard. Mandy Steel, a cleaner from Sunderland in Tyne and Wear, had travelled with her two adult children on Saturday, August 13 to Tynemouth Priory in North Tyneside, where she decided to take photos of the ruins.
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital
Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
I worked at Disneyland and now I live 6 minutes away. Here are 11 things I always do in the parks.
I've always loved Disney, and after working on Main Street, I moved right by the California parks. Here are all the best things to do, see, and eat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneydining.com
Make it Blue! Events & Offerings just announced at Disney Parks for Disney+ Day in September
Disney World and Disneyland will be “making it blue” in celebration of Disney+ Day on September 8, and we’ve got all the details about how Guests can “plus up” their day at the parks next month!. The Disney+ platform went live on November 12, 2019,...
disneydining.com
Guests return to Disney World Resort Hotel to find a SCORPION in their guest room
When Guests arrived at their hotel room at the Walt Disney World Resort, an incredibly unsightly Guest had already made himself comfortable in their room. Earlier this week, a Guest took to Reddit to share his photo of a “Guest” that was already in the hotel room before he arrived at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
