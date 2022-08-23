Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Ride Breakdown Renders Attraction Unrecognizable
WARNING: The images below may destroy the magic for some Guests. Read at your own risk!. A ride broke down at Walt Disney World Resort recently, and Guests were shocked at what they witnessed! The malfunction occurred at EPCOT’s new roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The...
disneytips.com
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
Comments / 0