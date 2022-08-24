Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Inpex Secures Permit to Study Subsea Carbon Storage Off Australia
A consortium led by Japanese gas company Inpex has won an assessment permit for a subsea carbon capture and storage site for its Ichthys LNG plant in Australia. Inpex, together with Woodside and TotalEnergies, has secured a permit to look for suitable CCS sites in a promising area in the Bonaparte Basin, a shallow-water region just off the coast of Darwin, Australia. The liquefaction plant is located just outside of Darwin, and it would be a "natural user" of a CCS facility in the area, Inpex said in a statement. It would help Inpex, Woodside and TotalEnergies reduce carbon emissions from production and advance a shared goal of a net-zero carbon society by 2050.
maritime-executive.com
Svitzer Tugs Reduce CO2 Emissions by Slow Steaming to and from Jobs
The shipping industry is discussing slow steaming as a means of reducing emissions and beginning to meet CO2 reduction targets for long-distance ocean routes. Now comes word from A.P. Moller-Maersk’s tugboat operations, Svitzer, that it has been able to achieve similar results for its tugboats during a trial program that they are rolling out across the global fleet.
maritime-executive.com
P&O Adapts Module Carriers to Serve as Shallow-Draft Container Feeders
P&O's logistics and feedering branch is opening up a new specialty business in the Red Sea, running small "micro feeder" vessels back and forth between Port Sudan and Port of Jeddah. The house-forward, OSV-sized vessels were built for a shallow-draft application, and they happen to be perfect for reaching underutilized parts of a seaport.
maritime-executive.com
UN Reaches 75% of FSO Safer Funding Goal with First Private Donation
The UN continues to report slow progress in its fund-raising efforts for the program to remove the oil stored on the FSO Safer which the organization has called “a ticking timebomb” off the coast of Yemen that threatens the entire Middle East. Announcing the receipt of the first donation from a private corporate donor, the UN has reached three-quarters of its initial $80 million goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
The Maritime World Gets More (IoT) Connected
Control your hybrid communication with the Global Data SIM and the on-shore management platform. Our world is becoming more and more connected. Just think about the apps we use on our mobile phones, fitness trackers, wearables and our connected vehicles with dynamic route planning and even remote software updates. In the maritime vertical, IoT is also supporting the digital transformation, operational processes and automated ESG reporting. Digitalisation brings with it exciting possibilities looming on the horizon that will certainly shape the future of operations at sea.
maritime-executive.com
Ukraine Black Sea Corridor Revised to Make Passages Easier and Shorter
The Joint Coordination Center based in Turkey overseeing the export of grains from Ukraine announced a revision to the shipping route for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to further aid the movement of ships. As the first month of the program comes to a close, everyone agrees it has been a success and the latest effort is designed to further facilitate the safe movement of ships from the three Ukrainian ports.
maritime-executive.com
Crews Strike Seaspan’s Tugboat Operations at Canada's BC Ports
The captains and other crew members aboard Seaspan’s tugboats which operate in the ports of British Columbia, Canada, walked off their jobs on Thursday, August 25, striking after their union failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with Seaspan. Concern was raised that the strike could impact operations at the Port of Vancouver, which has already been experiencing congestion and delays due to the increased container volumes as well as a shortage of trucks and congestion on Canada’s rail lines.
maritime-executive.com
Biofuel Competition in Singapore as TotalEnergies Fuels COSCO Boxship
The use of biofuel continues to expand across the shipping industry with TotalEnergies Marine Fuels reporting it completed both the first refueling of a COSCO Shipping Lines containership with sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore as well as its first fueling for a containership. The refueling, which was completed last month, comes as competing suppliers seek to expand the availability of biofuel in Singapore, which is the world’s largest bunker market.
Comments / 0