SkySports
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Five years on...
On the fifth anniversary of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, we take a look back at the biggest crossover in combat sports. Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy - who was part of the Sky Sports team - joins Andy Scott and Barry Jones.
UFC・
SkySports
Flying Childers: The Platinum Queen set for Doncaster date as Richard Fahey's filly bids to bounce back from Nunthorpe second
Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey's filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.
SkySports
Oleksandr Usyk would use Tyson Fury's size against him says Michael Hunter, the man who's boxed both
Oleksandr Usyk would use Tyson Fury’s size against him, predicts American heavyweight contender Michael Hunter. Hunter is an authority on the subject; he's shared the ring with both men. The only loss of his professional career came in a 2017 world title fight with Usyk that the Ukrainian won on points. He also boxed Tyson Fury as an amateur, a contest which to this day Hunter feels should have gone his way.
SkySports
Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey throw over 1100 punches in high-stakes Oklahoma showdown
Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey threw over 1100 punches as they battled to a split draw in the 10-round bout at 140lbs in Oklahoma on Saturday night. Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO) won the first card 97-93, Commey (30-4-1, 27 KO) took the second 96-94, but the third judge scored it 95-95.
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
SkySports
NZ Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price defeats fellow countryman Jonny Clayton to sign off in style Down Under
Gerwyn Price reeled off six consecutive legs to defeat his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton and claim the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters title in Hamilton on Saturday. The world No 1 was denied by Michael van Gerwen in the Queensland Darts Masters final a fortnight ago, but he made amends to win in New Zealand.
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray sweat tests come back clear as cause of cramp remains unknown ahead ahead of Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray admits it's "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers as to what is causing his cramp issues ahead of the US Open. The 35-year-old has struggled with hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu has 'weird day' at US Open practice session but insists she is fit to defend title
Emma Raducanu played down injury concerns on the eve of her US Open title defence after breaking down in tears during practice. The British No 1 twice stopped her session with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows on Friday. Raducanu had her right wrist taped and appeared in discomfort before...
