Oleksandr Usyk would use Tyson Fury’s size against him, predicts American heavyweight contender Michael Hunter. Hunter is an authority on the subject; he's shared the ring with both men. The only loss of his professional career came in a 2017 world title fight with Usyk that the Ukrainian won on points. He also boxed Tyson Fury as an amateur, a contest which to this day Hunter feels should have gone his way.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO