ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Five years on...

On the fifth anniversary of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, we take a look back at the biggest crossover in combat sports. Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy - who was part of the Sky Sports team - joins Andy Scott and Barry Jones.
UFC
SkySports

Flying Childers: The Platinum Queen set for Doncaster date as Richard Fahey's filly bids to bounce back from Nunthorpe second

Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey's filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.
SPORTS
SkySports

Oleksandr Usyk would use Tyson Fury's size against him says Michael Hunter, the man who's boxed both

Oleksandr Usyk would use Tyson Fury’s size against him, predicts American heavyweight contender Michael Hunter. Hunter is an authority on the subject; he's shared the ring with both men. The only loss of his professional career came in a 2017 world title fight with Usyk that the Ukrainian won on points. He also boxed Tyson Fury as an amateur, a contest which to this day Hunter feels should have gone his way.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Hughie Fury
Person
Tyson Fury
SkySports

Premier League

Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy