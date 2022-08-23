Read full article on original website
BBC
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
