Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps – […]
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Back2School supply distribution
There were plenty of happy faces at the Boys and Girls Club's Armstrong Youth Center on Aug. 12 as children received backpacks and school supplies to start the school year off right. The effort was backed by donations from the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and...
Antelope Valley Press
Residents not certain about Mojave port
MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
Bakersfield Channel
This weekend's forecast: Finally double digits in sight
At last, a day without triple digits is in the forecast. The Valley could finally get a break from this heatwave on Sunday with the forecasted high to be 95° degrees. Saturday's high is still predicted to be 100° degrees- which would make it day 14 of our heatwave.
nypressnews.com
California musician and wife found dead in Mojave desert
Longtime California musician and his wife were found dead on a desert dirt road in the middle of the Mojave Desert. The bodies of Larry and Betty Petree were discovered Sunday afternoon east of California City, according to KGET. Larry Petree’s body was in the driver’s seat while Betty was found outside the couple’s car, leaning against the rear tire.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County resident is left without AC for almost 3 months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rose Newman is one of the many people who claim they have been duped by American Home Shield. Instead of being covered by the company, she said they've only been costing her a hot mess. Her problem started back in May this year when her...
Gas prices still high but dropping slowly, Bakersfield average falls seven cents
Despite having some of the highest gas prices in the nation, California's average gas price is going down.
BEST EATS: Heavenly burger at Rock & Wings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs. There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, […]
City code enforcement talks about Bakersfield's abandoned buildings
Billy Owens, Bakersfield Code Enforcement supervisor talks about the state and status of the Manila Inn property on Union Avenue.
AOL Corp
Country musician Larry Petree and wife found dead in car on desert road, CA police say
The city of Bakersfield, California, is mourning after the shocking deaths of country musician Larry Petree and his wife Betty Petree. The married couple of over 60 years were found dead at their car on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2 p.m, according to KGET.
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
Bakersfield Californian
It's job fair season in Kern
Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic
The downtown districts of many California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
KMPH.com
Jewelry for gas? SCAM
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP Bakersfield is warning drivers about a scam that has recently popped up in Bakersfield. Officers say they have received numerous calls from drivers saying that they have been waved down by somebody on the freeway. They say that a person will step in front...
delanonow.com
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
SIG Alert closes southbound traffic on Hwy 43, west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency road repair has closed southbound traffic on a portion of Highway 43 west of Bakersfield early Friday morning, Caltrans said. Caltrans said the closure is for southbound lanes of Highway 43 about 4 miles south of the Highway 58 junction at Munzer Road. Traffic was closed at the roundabout on […]
