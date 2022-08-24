ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Oil setbacks bill jolts local conflict

A central conflict between Kern County's oil industry and local environmental justice advocates has taken a sudden twist with Gov. Gavin Newsom's 11th-hour legislative push to set new rules on oil and gas operations within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes and schools. By banning new drilling and well...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
kernvalleysun.com

This is the Reason Why

When the monsoon storms hit the Kern River Valley, they bring much needed rain and not so much needed lightning strikes. Over the past couple of years all throughout the Sequoia National Forest, we have witnessed some very devastating wildfires. You can look in any direction and see the remains of some of the fires that have swept through the valley. Through the years there have been many and sometimes the damage is so intense that entire areas are totally void of everything. Even empty beer bottles tossed alongside the road seem to melt in the intense heat.
KERN COUNTY, CA
delanonow.com

Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden

Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
DELANO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill

SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Volunteers#Kern#Keepers#Charity#The U S Forest Service
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents not certain about Mojave port

MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No leads after fentanyl pill found on Bakersfield burrito

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County Animal Services carries on through ruff times

TULARE COUNTY – Despite the chaos of increasing call volume and intake numbers at Tulare County Animal Services, the staff is holding the line while finding homes for hundreds of stray animals. In the past year, Tulare County Animal Services has seen the need for their services disproportionately rise...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
delanonow.com

Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs

By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
DELANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy