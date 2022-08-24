Read full article on original website
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
Bakersfield Californian
Oil setbacks bill jolts local conflict
A central conflict between Kern County's oil industry and local environmental justice advocates has taken a sudden twist with Gov. Gavin Newsom's 11th-hour legislative push to set new rules on oil and gas operations within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes and schools. By banning new drilling and well...
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
kernvalleysun.com
This is the Reason Why
When the monsoon storms hit the Kern River Valley, they bring much needed rain and not so much needed lightning strikes. Over the past couple of years all throughout the Sequoia National Forest, we have witnessed some very devastating wildfires. You can look in any direction and see the remains of some of the fires that have swept through the valley. Through the years there have been many and sometimes the damage is so intense that entire areas are totally void of everything. Even empty beer bottles tossed alongside the road seem to melt in the intense heat.
delanonow.com
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill
SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol.
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Antelope Valley Press
Residents not certain about Mojave port
MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
No leads after fentanyl pill found on Bakersfield burrito
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
sjvsun.com
After 355-mile march, UFW staring down another defeat at Newsom’s hands
As its members complete a 355-mile march from Delano to the California Capitol Building in Sacramento, it appears that the United Farm Workers will, for the second straight year, be spurned by Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the heart of the farmworkers’ march is a bill sitting on Newsom’s desk that...
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Animal Services carries on through ruff times
TULARE COUNTY – Despite the chaos of increasing call volume and intake numbers at Tulare County Animal Services, the staff is holding the line while finding homes for hundreds of stray animals. In the past year, Tulare County Animal Services has seen the need for their services disproportionately rise...
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
delanonow.com
Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs
By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
