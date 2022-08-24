Read full article on original website
BEST EATS: Heavenly burger at Rock & Wings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs. There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, […]
Bakersfield Californian
History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history
For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
He amputated his own arm; subject of film ‘127 Hours’ says to be ready for our own lives’ ‘boulders’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s an uplifting story for you. You’re hiking in the wilderness alone. You slip, an 800 pound boulder falls and pins your arm. In order to free yourself and live, you cut off your own arm with a dull knife. Uplifting? How is that uplifting? Ah, well it is, to hear […]
Bakersfield Californian
City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume
The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
AOL Corp
Country musician Larry Petree and wife found dead in car on desert road, CA police say
The city of Bakersfield, California, is mourning after the shocking deaths of country musician Larry Petree and his wife Betty Petree. The married couple of over 60 years were found dead at their car on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2 p.m, according to KGET.
Musician Larry Petree and wife, stranded on desert dirt road, found dead in bizarre tragedy
A beloved veteran musician of the Bakersfield Sound era has died. The bodies of Larry Petree and his wife Betty were discovered on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday afternoon.
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps – […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Randsburg General Store slated to close doors in October
In 1895, Randsburg rose up from the desert floor and become a notorious mining town rich with gold nuggets. A mining camp quickly formed named Rand Camp. Both the mine and camp were named after the gold mining region in South Africa. Located on the west side of U.S. Route...
Antelope Valley Press
Residents not certain about Mojave port
MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state. Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will...
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams
The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth. Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
Upcoming road closures scheduled in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) is continuing work on Bakersfield's streets and highways.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County resident is left without AC for almost 3 months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rose Newman is one of the many people who claim they have been duped by American Home Shield. Instead of being covered by the company, she said they've only been costing her a hot mess. Her problem started back in May this year when her...
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse to offer Pizookie Pass
Looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth? Well, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has you covered with its Pizookie Pass which debuts Monday, Aug. 29th.
Bakersfield Now
Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
Bakersfield Californian
City announces temporary road closures for construction
The city of Bakersfield issued several traffic alerts for motorists for closures and detours that will start next week. Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
kernvalleysun.com
This is the Reason Why
When the monsoon storms hit the Kern River Valley, they bring much needed rain and not so much needed lightning strikes. Over the past couple of years all throughout the Sequoia National Forest, we have witnessed some very devastating wildfires. You can look in any direction and see the remains of some of the fires that have swept through the valley. Through the years there have been many and sometimes the damage is so intense that entire areas are totally void of everything. Even empty beer bottles tossed alongside the road seem to melt in the intense heat.
