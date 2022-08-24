ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

KGET

FFX: Week 2 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week features a 2021 D-2 semifinal rematch between two of Bakersfield’s finest programs. BHS hosts Frontier Friday night. The two crosstown rivals have a recent history — last year’s matchup was a close one with the Drillers winning by 7 points in that semifinal matchup to earn a spot in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

FFX: South travels to Porterville to kickoff Week 2

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — South hit the road north to Porterville Thursday to kick off Week 2 of the high school football season. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a tough, down to the wire loss to Wasco. But Porterville was not in an accommodating mood for South. Porterville quarterback Rocky Arguijo threw […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume

The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Bruce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Bruce! Bruce is a full-grown Shar-Pei Chihuahua mix who came into the shelter with his sibling, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City announces temporary road closures for construction

The city of Bakersfield issued several traffic alerts for motorists for closures and detours that will start next week. Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history

For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

SIG Alert closes southbound traffic on Hwy 43, west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency road repair has closed southbound traffic on a portion of Highway 43 west of Bakersfield early Friday morning, Caltrans said. Caltrans said the closure is for southbound lanes of Highway 43 about 4 miles south of the Highway 58 junction at Munzer Road. Traffic was closed at the roundabout on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Heavenly burger at Rock & Wings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs. There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

