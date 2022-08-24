Read full article on original website
Sharon Van Etten announces 2022 Australian tour
Sharon Van Etten, one of the greatest songwriters of her generation, is coming to Australia later this year. After touring the U.S. with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne, as well as appearing at Meredith Festival (see full dates below). She’ll...
Sam Fender adds new show to headline Australia tour
After selling out his biggest Australian headline shows to date, Sam Fender has added a second and final Sydney show to meet demand. Sydneysiders who missed out will now be able to see the English singer-songwriter sensation at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, November 26th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 30th at 12pm AEST. Presale begins on Monday, August 29th at 12pm AEST (sign up for access here).
A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’
Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
Dee Snider shares what made him stop hating Fleetwood Mac
Twisted Sister and Fleetwood Mac were undoubtedly two of the most popular bands around in the 70s and 80s. However, Dee Snider has said that he initially hated Fleetwood Mac. The revelation came about during a Twitter exchange where Snider questioned the importance of liking a person in comparison to like the art – or product – they produce, and referenced Elon Musk as an example.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elton John hopes new Britney Spears collab will ‘restore her confidence’
Elton John has related to Britney Spears in a candid interview and said he hopes that their new release ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be a stepping stone in restoring her confidence. The song is Britney’s first release since 2016 (aside from ‘Matches’, her 2020 song with Backstreet Boys)...
Paul Stanley explains why he doesn’t want to write new KISS music
Although many fans have their reservations about whether KISS will really hang their masks up after the End of the Road farewell tour, Paul Stanley seems pretty set on retiring. The KISS rhythm guitarist has shared that he isn’t interesting in ever writing new music for KISS again. “At...
Quandamooka Festival: Shakaya and Sachém interview each other
After a difficult two years due to the pandemic, Quandamooka Festival is finally returning to Country this weekend. Taking place on Friday, August 26th until Sunday, August 28th on Minjerribah/Stradbroke Island, the festival celebrates the culture and knowledge of the Quandamooka people. A wonderful lineup of First Nations artists are...
Dave Mustaine opens up on the brutal reason Marty Friedman left Megadeth
It’s well known that one of the main reasons that Marty Friedman left Megadeth is because of the removal of his solo in ‘Breadline’ [off Megadeths’ 1999’s ‘Risk’ album]. However, Dave Mustaine has explained how the situation went down, and why the news...
