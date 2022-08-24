ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New poll shows Californians unsure about state’s direction

By Eytan Wallace
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylSOl_0hSyn3s700

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than three months until Election Day, a new poll finds Governor Gavin Newsom has a commanding lead over Republican challenger State Senator Brian Dahle.

Democrats said the poll is absolutely good news for the governor while his GOP challenger said it shows Californians are unhappy with Newsom’s administration policies.

Inside California Politics: Asm. Vince Fong talks Gov. Newsom’s budget proposal

The poll shows a majority of Californians approve of the job Newsom has done as the state’s 40th governor. Conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, the poll found Newsom has a 53% approval rating and leads Dahle 52-25 among registered voters.

“Name one thing that Gavin Newsom has actually fixed,” Dahle said, in response to the poll.

He pointed out the poll found that 52% of Californians believe California is headed in the wrong direction.

“Do you want four more years of Gavin Newsom? I mean can we take four more years of Gavin Newsom? He’s out of touch with voters,” Dahle said.

When it comes to Dahle, however, more than half of the over 9,250 Californians surveyed in the poll said they did not know enough about him to offer an opinion.

“People need to know who I am. I’ve been across the state. After September, when we get out of session, I will be spending the next 68 days after that full-time campaigning every day,” Dahle said.

“Gavin Newsom has struck a chord with Democrats around the state of California,” Democratic strategist Ed Emerson said.

Emerson said the poll shows Newsom is popular in an already-blue California.

“He’s got strengths across the board, and the Republican party is out of touch with the state of California. They have been for quite some time,” Emerson said.

It comes less than one week after another UC Berkeley poll showed a majority of Californians want neither President Joe Biden nor Donald Trump to run in 2024. Instead, Newsom and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tied for first ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Sixteen different names were listed, but Sanders and Newsom were at the top of the list, and I think that is newsworthy at the top of the state,” Poll Director Mark DiCamillo said.

One thing Democrats and Republicans both told FOX40 is they agree the poll is just a poll, and what matters is Election Day on Nov. 8.

