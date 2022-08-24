Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
wtvbam.com
Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police report hit-and-run crash, stolen vehicle involved
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning at the intersection of West Washington St. and North 2nd St. Officers arrived to see a green Chrysler Town and Country on a lawn facing northwest and medics treating a woman who was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.
WNDU
Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
wfft.com
Steuben County deputies looking for suspect who damaged multiple homes Tuesday
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Steuben County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the person who damaged multiple houses on Tuesday morning. They responded to a home on the 1100 block of East CR 300 North around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a house damaged by a projectile.
95.3 MNC
24-year-old man killed in crash after striking tree
A man from Mexico died in a crash in Van Buren County. The collision happened around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the 58000 block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township. Investigators arrived on scene to find a 2004 Honda Odyssey on its side against a tree. The driver,...
abc57.com
Body found on Small Road in La Porte County Wednesday
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A body was found in the 3000 west block of Small Road on Wednesday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to the area and escorted to the body by the property owner. An unidentified person was...
WNDU
3 hurt in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Fulton County Monday afternoon. It happened just after 2:05 p.m. on State Road 14 and County Road 650 West. Police say a 2017 blue Hyundai Tucson was driving west on State Road 14 when it crossed the center line and hit an Indiana Department of Transportation freightliner.
22 WSBT
1 person dead in single vehicle crash in Elkhart
One person is dead in a single vehicle crash early this morning in Elkhart. Elkhart Police say a vehicle driving eastbound on the 1800 block of E. Beardsley drove off the road and struck a utility pole. Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene but did not...
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a local retired priest who was riding a bicycle. Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane.
WNDU
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
Fox17
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
95.3 MNC
Boy, 16, dead after he and another teen were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
A 16-year-old boy has died after he, and another teen, were found unresponsive in McNaughton Park. Elkhart Police were sent around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the park in the 700 block of Arcade Avenue after getting a 911 call regarding a male who was unresponsive by the river.
abc57.com
Road construction on Red Arrow Highway begins 8/26
WATERVLIET, Mich. -- Berrien County Road Department announces construction beginning Friday on Red Arrow Highway. Lane closures will occur from Watervliet City Limits to County Line Road on August 26 for surface preparation. Paving is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30. Expect possible travel delays when work is taking place. Anticipate...
abc57.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Edwardsburg Wednesday evening
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on State Road 14
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
WWMTCw
State police look for suspect who escaped a chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect wanted for breaking and entering led Michigan State Police on a chase through Kalamazoo County Tuesday night. Troopers chased the vehicle through a neighborhood in Texas Township around 11 p.m., state police said. OWI arrest: Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo...
WNDU
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating after two teens were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park on Tuesday. Police responded to a 911 call by the river at McNaughton Park around 4 p.m. First responders found two unresponsive 16-year-old boys. Narcan was administered, and both teens were taken to the hospital.
