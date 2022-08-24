ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.

