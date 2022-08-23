Read full article on original website
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Motley Fool
Macy's Stock Rises Despite Falling Sales and Earnings: Here's Why
The second quarter represented a step backward compared to 2021, but results still exceeded expectations.
Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Says the ‘Consumer Is Holding up Very Well’
Dick’s Sporting Goods is not seeing slowdowns in consumer spending, bucking a trend of weak demand being seen across retailers this quarter. “We are not seeing a significant trade down,” said Dick’s CEO Lauren Hobart in a call with investors on Tuesday. “Our consumer is holding up very well.” Shares of the sporting goods retailer lifted on Tuesday morning after it reported Q2 results that topped analysts expectations. Dick’s posted net sales of $3.1 billion, up 38% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and ahead of analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.68, ahead of expectations...
Cowen Says Buy These 4 Tech Stocks Now
Cowen is forecasting big things for a handful of tech stocks, despite markets still appearing choppy.
TJX’s Problem? ‘Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon’
Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
