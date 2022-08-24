Read full article on original website
Related
Chilling details after horror Six Flags Great Adventure rollercoaster malfunction left 14 hurt and 5 hospitalized
CHILLING details have emerged after 14 passengers were hurt and five were rushed to hospital after a rollercoaster malfunction at an amusement park. Riders on Six Flags Great Adventure's El Toro, one of the fastest and tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world, say it felt like the carriages “hit a pothole”.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Time Out Global
5 Things to do to connect with nature this September
With the pandemic and quarantine rules limiting our travel plans, being trapped in the hustle and bustle of the city can get frustrating and might even feel claustrophobic for some. Luckily, Hong Kong has plenty of activities and sights to see that lie far away from the city noise. While they might be out in the sticks, these locations across Hong Kong will satisfy your need to explore and make you venture out of your comfort zone, literally.
Time Out Global
The best restaurants in the Loop
From casual breakfast through pre-show dinner, these Loop restaurants have got you covered all day long. The COVID-19 pandemic was particularly transformative for the Loop as Chicago’s downtown business district largely shut down when offices closed, leaving restaurants to pivot to catering primarily to residents rather than workers. The Loop remains in flux with most companies still following hybrid models, but there are plenty of reasons to visit even if you’re not on the clock. Besides offering plenty of great food halls for lunch breaks and bars for happy hours, there are elegant restaurants to visit before catching a show in the theater district, plus decadent brunches you can enjoy before strolling along Michigan Avenue or visiting one of Chicago’s top tourist attractions. Whatever brings you downtown, these restaurants are worth a visit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Sample the best Taiwanese beers at the Beyond HK Beerfest
Eaton HK’s signature bar Flower Years is launching its first Beyond HK Beerfest this September. Expanding from its selection of beers from Hong Kong, Flower Years will transform into a vibrant Taiwanese night market by presenting street snacks, live music, and an excellent range of beers in collaboration with three Taiwanese breweries that will make their debut in Hong Kong, including Ugly Half Beer, DB Brewery, and Sunmai.
Time Out Global
The best corn mazes in Los Angeles
There’s no better way to greet fall than by dodging husks and getting lost in one of these fun corn mazes in Los Angeles. The month of October is full of activities for people of all ages. Kids can enjoy the splendor of enough free Halloween candy to last them the remainder of the year, while those without a curfew can partake in the countless haunted houses and happenings that will scare them well until the following Halloween.
Time Out Global
This 100-year-old machiya in Kyoto is now a boutique hotel, café and shop
Walk around Kyoto and you’ll be amazed by the city’s well-preserved historical architecture including the many Kyo-machiya or traditional townhouses dotted all over the city. To breathe new life into these old residences, many machiya have been restored and renovated into boutique hotels, guest houses, restaurants and stores. One such project is this historical machiya in Higashiyama, which now houses retail store POJ Studio, café Kissa Kishin and accommodation by Maana Homes.
Time Out Global
Enjoy afternoon tea while cruising around Tokyo in a double-decker London bus
Looking for a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea experience in Tokyo? Throughout September, you can enjoy tea while cruising around Tokyo in a blazing red London bus. The retro double-decker bus belongs to the Routemaster series, which was built in the 1960s. Its second floor has been remodelled into a café with 20 seats, from where you’ll have good views of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Fukuyama Castle is getting a teamLab nighttime exhibition this winter
Fukuyama Castle in Hiroshima prefecture is wrapping up a two-year renovation project that’s set to end on August 27, but the monumental site is about to see an even bigger transformation at the end of the year. Construction for this historical stronghold began in 1619 by order of the Tokugawa shogun and was completed in 1622, meaning the castle is commemorating its 400th anniversary this year. And teamLab will be there to help celebrate.
Time Out Global
White Rabbit has a new ice cream pop-up at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery
Most of us are familiar with the White Rabbit candy and it is definitely a snack that brings back many pleasant memories. What if we told you that the same tasty candy also comes in ice cream form? Shortly after making a comeback a year ago, White Rabbit is celebrating their first anniversary with their launch of the new ice cream as well as a pop-up at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery.
Time Out Global
A history of Hong Kong’s worst typhoons
Hong Kong is relatively safe from natural disasters, but we've definitely seen our fair share of typhoons. They're a regular occurrence during summertime, and though they are mostly Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day than The Day After Tomorrow cataclysm (not that we're complaining), the worst ones can be pretty terrifying as our city's history shows. Here's a look back on some of the biggest typhoons that have ever hit Hong Kong.
Time Out Global
The South Bank is getting a huge new skyscraper
London’s celebrity-status skyline has been looking pretty good since its glow-up when the Shard was erected in 2009. It’s difficult to imagine the iconic view looking any different. Well, Sadiq has given the thumbs up to a new project, and if it goes ahead, a new 25-storey cloud-buster...
Time Out Global
‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ opens today
Ever heard that story where a group of people are trapped in a park and faced with surviving some very ferocious pre-historical predators that have broken free?. Well, dino lovers across the city can relive that iconic storyline from today, as ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ opens. The ExCel centre in Docklands is welcoming thousands of explorers through the famous Jurassic Park gates where they will be greeted by life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and their (extremely cute) babies. Only this time, they’re not likely to chase you and then dismember you.
Comments / 0