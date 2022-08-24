ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
Salon

Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
MSNBC

‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Mark Zaid, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman about the decision by Donald Trump and his allies to release a letter they received from the National Archives that described the back and forth over the over 700 government documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago at the end of Trump’s presidency.Aug. 24, 2022.
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Former White House press secretary says Trump treated classified docs like ‘his own shiny toy’

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has said that her former boss treated classified information as his own personal object to show off to people. Ms Grisham spoke to the Associated Press as Mr Trump faces increased scrutiny for keeping documents related to his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. That tendency was what triggered the FBI to execute a search warrant at his home earlier this month. The FBI said it collected 11 boxes of classified records, including some marked “sensitive compartmented information”.Ms Grisham, who served as both Mr Trump’s press secretary...
MSNBC

Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawyers have some real explaining to do

Former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago are making his post-election, legal-disaster, clown-car operation look professional in comparison. Even people who know little about the law are looking at all of this and saying, “I could do better!”. The...
