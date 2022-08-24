Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence
Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
18 Former Trump Officials Say Claim of 'Standing Order' to Declassify White House Docs Is False: Report
More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are disputing claims that the former president had a "standing order" to declassify documents he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence. Since the FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some...
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
'Appalling coward': George Conway reacts to video of Lindsey Graham
Some top Republicans are claiming that the FBI planted incriminating information in the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump after their search. Conservative political activist George Conway reacts to these claims.
Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies
Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display
Pundits at the right-wing network seemed to be much more passionate about correctly handling classified information in 2016.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Mark Zaid, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman about the decision by Donald Trump and his allies to release a letter they received from the National Archives that described the back and forth over the over 700 government documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago at the end of Trump’s presidency.Aug. 24, 2022.
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Trump impeachment attorney: Better for information from search warrant affidavit to come out now
Attorney David Schoen, who represented former President Trump during his second impeachment trial, called on Thursday for the release the affidavit justifying the search warrant executed last week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Following the Aug. 8 search at Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has released the accompanying search...
Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show agents found trove of classified docs
WASHINGTON — The property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a trove of top secret and other highly classified documents, according to court documents unsealed Friday by a federal judge in Florida. Federal agents removed 11...
Former White House press secretary says Trump treated classified docs like ‘his own shiny toy’
Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has said that her former boss treated classified information as his own personal object to show off to people. Ms Grisham spoke to the Associated Press as Mr Trump faces increased scrutiny for keeping documents related to his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. That tendency was what triggered the FBI to execute a search warrant at his home earlier this month. The FBI said it collected 11 boxes of classified records, including some marked “sensitive compartmented information”.Ms Grisham, who served as both Mr Trump’s press secretary...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
MSNBC
Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawyers have some real explaining to do
Former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago are making his post-election, legal-disaster, clown-car operation look professional in comparison. Even people who know little about the law are looking at all of this and saying, “I could do better!”. The...
DOJ subpoenas more security video — suggesting officials believe Trump still has more docs: report
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed more security video from Mar-a-Lago in a sign that "officials are not certain whether they have recovered all the presidential records," The New York Times reported Monday evening. Unnamed sources told the publication that officials are seeking additional footage in the wake of the...
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, former President Donald J. Trump's home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI. As reaction continues to come in about this event — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where is it, exactly? How big is it, and how long has he owned it?. Here is...
