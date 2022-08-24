Read full article on original website
If you ask J.L. Mann offensive coordinator Tom Cummings about the pace of the Patriots' offense in Week 0 against Eastside, he'll tell you, "We were in racecar mode." In the Patriots' 56-14 win against the Eagles, the J.L Mann offensive line didn't allow a sack on Ethan Anderson, who set a school record by passing for 448 yards, according to Patriots athletic director Bryce Nelson.
