WIBW
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
New solar farm construction begins in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction has begun for a new solar site in Shawnee County as part of a partnership between Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative. The new solar site, the FreeState Crooked Post, is located at Southwest 41st and Auburn Road. This will be the largest of three FreeState Solar projects. Evergy was selected by […]
WIBW
Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.
b1047.com
Public hearing planned for Pottawatomie County solar farm regulations
A public hearing is scheduled next month for residents to provide feedback on potential changes to solar regulations being drafted by Pottawatomie County officials. That’s Pottawatomie County Planner Stephan Metzger. The public hearing culminates 18 months of work by the Planning Commission and staff to determine whether commercial-scale solar facilities should be allowed in Pottawatomie County. Metzger says he’s borrowed much of the framework for the draft regulations from Johnson and Douglas counties.
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
b1047.com
PBS will include Goodnow House in Kansas Historic Buildings documentary
Riley County Museum Director Katharine Hensler says PBS Wichita has requested permission to film a segment at the Goodnow House State Historic Site. PBS asked to be allowed on the grounds and inside the buildings, and requested to interview an employee. Hensler said the county is just one of three parties who need to grant access.
b1047.com
Residents to consider expansion of Pottawatomie County Commission in November, following successful petition
Pottawatomie County residents will consider expanding the commission this November after a successful grassroots petition effort was waged by a member of the Planning Commission. It’s the second ballot question for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Earlier this month, the commission unanimously approved a resolution asking voters to consider...
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
b1047.com
Geary County USD 475 Dr. Eggleston talks safety, programs, and proposed budget
Geary County USD 475 Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, says safety and security are priorities this school year as usual, but in light of recent events nationally, he wants everyone to make it their personal responsibility, too. Eggleston reminds all to show and wear ID, and make sure doors are secure....
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
Sunflower farms to visit in the Kansas City area
It wouldn’t be summer in Kansas if there weren’t sunflowers popping up across the state. Here are six farms to visit in the Kansas City area.
WIBW
Union workers hope ‘informational picket’ will jolt contract negotiations with Evergy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the IBEW Local 304 are hoping a Monday morning ‘informational picket’ outside of Kansas’ largest electric utility will bring a surge of energy back into their contract negotiations. Members of IBEW 304 were outside of Evergy Headquarters in Downtown Topeka from...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
WIBW
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed Case
Twenty-three-year-old Alonzo Brooks grew up in Topeka, Kansas. He was the youngest of 5 children, growing up with one older brother and three sisters. The 5 kids were raised by single mother Maria Ramirez.
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
b1047.com
Drug Court Program making significant strides despite its infancy
Riley County Community Corrections Director Shelly Williams told commissions today that the Drug Court Program is progressing nicely. Started in March of 2022, it is a specialty court authorized by the Kansas Supreme Court, which also has Veterans and DWI courts. Williams explains:. Drug Court is for people with substance...
