A public hearing is scheduled next month for residents to provide feedback on potential changes to solar regulations being drafted by Pottawatomie County officials. That’s Pottawatomie County Planner Stephan Metzger. The public hearing culminates 18 months of work by the Planning Commission and staff to determine whether commercial-scale solar facilities should be allowed in Pottawatomie County. Metzger says he’s borrowed much of the framework for the draft regulations from Johnson and Douglas counties.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO