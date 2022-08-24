With the North Carolina 2022 football season on the doorstep, the InsideCarolina.com crew gets together for their weekly preview show: The Game Plan. New this season, these shows will be live on the Inside Carolina YouTube channel and will feature, as always, experts Jason Staples and Greg Barnes to break down Carolina’s matchup against the week’s opponent. This week it is the Florida A&M Rattlers coming to town and the panel will dig into coach Mack Brown and his coordinators' approach to this Week Zero game. Special to this week, Buck Sanders, Taylor Vippolis join in for the yearly Over/Under predictions!

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO