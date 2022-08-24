Read full article on original website
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
fox8live.com
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was open to speaking with more victims at a press conference Wednesday, and it appears she started acting on that vow, calling the frustrated wife of a man shot and carjacked Uptown in mid-July after calls for action. Scott Toups has...
fox8live.com
New Orleans attorney who recanted testimony before Jason Williams’ trial sentenced to probation for tax fraud misdemeanor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans attorney expected to be a key government witness in last month’s federal tax fraud trial of District Attorney Jason Williams was sentenced Wednesday (Aug. 24) to three years’ probation and six months of house arrest, after pleading guilty last year to his own misdemeanor tax fraud count.
New ruling: Youth from Bridge City Center won’t be transported to Angola Prison before Sep. 15
On August 19, a team of lawyers announced their plan to sue Governor Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Justice, and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola Prison.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defends France trip spending, choice in supporting teen accused in carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor held a news conference Wednesday night where she defended her recent trip to France as well as her decision to support a teen in court who was accused of carjacking. Documents obtained by WDSU showed Cantrell spent $43,000 for the trip. A...
Mayor Cantrell's supporters question her appearance at teen carjacker's sentencing
NEW ORLEANS — Five days after Mayor Cantrell sparked a firestorm of criticism over her court appearance in support of the family of a juvenile carjacker, she is still ducking questions about the lingering controversy. When a WWL-TV reporter asked Cantrell about the matter Tuesday at an unrelated public...
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced on Weapons Charge
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, DARIUS WILLIAMS a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty (80) months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1). Judge Africk also ordered that WILLIAMS be placed on supervised release for a term of three (3) years following his release from imprisonment. WILLIAMS was also ordered to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
wbrz.com
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder after Supreme Court decision
JEFFERSON PARISH - A man convicted of a triple murder in 2018 was tried again due to a Supreme Court ruling that declared non-unanimous jury votes inconsequential. WWLTV reports Corey Woods, 37, allegedly shot and killed three family friends, including a 16-year-old girl in 2017. Woods was jailed on unrelated...
US News and World Report
Deputy Elections Clerk in Colorado to Testify Against Boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
fox8live.com
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of the man allegedly shot and carjacked last month by an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth said the lax oversight of inmates at the facility has torn her family apart. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the upcoming transfer of violent juvenile...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
fox8live.com
‘I didn’t pick a side’: Mayor Cantrell doubles down, defending appearance in juvenile court and travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her spending on overseas travel and her appearance in juvenile court last week in support of a young man found guilty of armed robbery in a press conference Wednesday. For almost 30 minutes, Mayor Cantrell answered questions from the press, doubling down...
fox8live.com
Mother accused of stabbing two children saw hallucinations, heard voices, doctors testify
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jenee Pedesclaux, a New Orleans mother accused of fatally stabbing her daughter and seriously wounding her son, has been found temporarily incompetent to continue with court proceedings and will be transferred to a jail-based mental hospital. An Orleans Parish magistrate judge made the determination in a...
Hahnville man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 34-year-old Delon Scott of Hahnville, La. was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for Drug Trafficking and Possession of Firearms. On May 17, 2022, Scott pleaded guilty to a Bill of Information charging […]
calcasieu.info
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public. Shreveport Police, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that they are seeking public assistance in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 42, with no bond. More warrants may be issued in this case.
houmatimes.com
Agents Arrest Four Men as Part of Ongoing Investigation into “Fentanyl Pills”
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents have arrested four men in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form to be disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting the investigation, with...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
