ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Thirsty Thursday? Quench It At Dimensional

By now you've seen that I enjoy trying all the different local eats, brews, and beverages our Midwest area has to offer. And I have got to say! Iowans make some pretty killer brews! Fast forward to today; I was finally gonna spend that Christmas gift card to Dimensional Brewing Company (I know it's almost September; BTW Thanks Mike).
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library

I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Bownanza On The Mountain At Sundown Mountain

Bownanza On The Mountain is coming to Sundown Mountain Resort on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, bringing with it the BIGGEST 3D archery party in Iowa! This exciting two-day 3D archery event is sponsored By Gator Outdoors and Travel Dubuque. You can enjoy 30 targets between two on-the-mountain courses. There will also be a children’s archery practice range. Throughout the weekend you can partake in primitive camping, a night shoot, chairlift rides, food trucks, industry archery vendors, a money shoot contest, live music, and more! Swing in and see the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast in action on Saturday, September 24th!
ASBURY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Is It Too Early To Start Thinking About Winter Sports?

Now that school is back in session and football season is starting, it won't be long before the leaves start changing and the first snowfall happens. Winter doesn't need to be dreary. It's a great time to enjoy popular seasonal outdoor activities: snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, skating, cross-country or downhill skiing, and snowboarding.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Forget Me Not, Though I May Forget You: Walk To End Alzheimers

Alzheimer’s. A miserable disease for all involved. Unfortunately, I can say I have, and have had, family members that suffer/ed with this form of dementia, as well as other forms, on both sides of my family. It is a strange and sickening feeling to watch someone gradually forget you and most things, while they also slowly lose themselves. I can not imagine the toll it takes on a spouse, although I did witness it. It is a sad and numbing disease, but there is always hope; and you can be a part of providing it.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance#Music Festival#Linus Music#Entertain#Localevent#Music Merriment#Irish
AM 1490 WDBQ

Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm

Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
FARLEY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes

In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
AM 1490 WDBQ

Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)

For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
MONTICELLO, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents

Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy