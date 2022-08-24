Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
californiapublic.com
Introducing the ‘Zen Den,' the Pinole Police Department's Officer Decompression Room
Pinole police officers have a new tool to help them handle the stresses that come with the job — a decompression space known as the “Zen Den.”. The “Zen Den” is a room complete with calming sounds, aromatherapy, crystals and a massage chair. It provides officers with a safe space to process the challenges of the job.
californiapublic.com
'Don't move to Texas': Billboard warns L.A., San Francisco residents about moving to Lone Star State
The billboard, which shows no political affiliation or sponsor, references Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in May.
californiapublic.com
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
californiapublic.com
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
