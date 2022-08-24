ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco

Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas

Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix

San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

