SEATTLE (AP) — As the longest tenured members of the current roster, Mitch Haniger and Marco Gonzales expect the Seattle Mariners will have more meaningful games later this season. That doesn’t diminish Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians, which was the start of an important stretch against another playoff contender and a potential postseason preview. “This is what I guess we envisioned. As a player you want it to happen sooner. You’re hoping for this season every year,” Haniger said. “But we’re right in the mix.” Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense and Gonzales tossed six strong innings in the opener of a key four-game series between playoff contenders in the American League. The teams will play six more times over the next 10 days.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO