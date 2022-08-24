ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki recalls iconic encounters with Michael Jordan and Tom Brady

Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki made a mark in MLB, and he recalls encounters with other legends from different professional sports organizations. Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki made a huge mark in MLB. He played 19 seasons in the majors, 14 of which were with the Mariners. He was also the first Japanese non-pitcher to be signed by a major league team. Suzuki grew inspired by other sports legends, including Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.
Mitch Haniger's homer lifts Mariners past Guardians 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — As the longest tenured members of the current roster, Mitch Haniger and Marco Gonzales expect the Seattle Mariners will have more meaningful games later this season. That doesn’t diminish Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians, which was the start of an important stretch against another playoff contender and a potential postseason preview. “This is what I guess we envisioned. As a player you want it to happen sooner. You’re hoping for this season every year,” Haniger said. “But we’re right in the mix.” Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense and Gonzales tossed six strong innings in the opener of a key four-game series between playoff contenders in the American League. The teams will play six more times over the next 10 days.
Report: Mariners ink Julio Rodríguez to huge contract extension

Julio Rodriguez's rookie season just keeps getting better. First the 21-year-old Seattle Mariners centerfielder made the All-Star team. Then he put on a show during his second-place finish in the Home Run Derby. And now he's getting a lucrative extension. Rodriguez reportedly is finalizing a 14-year deal that will guarantee...
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
