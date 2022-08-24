Read full article on original website
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
BoxingNews24.com
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know
Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
Boxing Insider
Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey Preview
Jose Pedraza had won world titles in two weight divisions. Now, however, the 29-4 fighter will be fighting for relevancy when he battles another former world titleist, the 30-4 Richard Commey in a scheduled 12 rounder at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa on Saturday. The fight, which...
Mike Perry describes sparring sessions with Jake Paul: “I kind of wanted him to hit me”
Mike Perry has shared some details of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ is coming off a decision victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London last weekend. The victory was the second in a row for the 30-year-old inside the BKFC ring. However, he’s looking to make the move to the standard boxing ring next.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
WWE・
Hasim Rahman Jr teams up with Jake Paul’s rival KSI after fight axe to headline YouTuber’s show against Vitor Belfort
HASIM RAHMAN JR has teamed up with Jake Paul's rival KSI to headline one of the YouTuber's cards against Vitor Belfort. The American signed to face Paul on August 6 but a weight disagreement between the two saw the bout collapse. So instead, Rahman will return on October 15 in...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
MMAmania.com
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
Boxing Scene
Lipinets: Ennis Is The Future Of Boxing; Fights With Crawford, Spence Would Be 50-50
Sergey Lipinets left the ring in April 2021 beyond impressed by Jaron Ennis. The former IBF junior welterweight champion knew he would face a fast, intelligent, strong opponent, but Ennis was even better than he realized. Philadelphia’s Ennis dropped Lipinets twice, once in the fourth round and again in the sixth, on his way to a sixth-round knockout.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer
Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler held onto his narrow lead in the third round of the Tour Championship, which was suspended due to lightning Saturday in Atlanta. Play was suspended at 6:36 p.m. EDT at East Lake Golf Club. The third round will resume at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Fourth-round tee times are expected to start at 11:16 a.m. Sunday.
Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy
Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Oleksandr Usyk back as Ring Magazine No1 pound-for-pound best after outclassing Anthony Joshua for a second time
OLEKSANDR USYK is back as Ring Magazine's No1 pound-for-pound best after outclassing Anthony Joshua for a second time. The Ukrainian, 35, defended his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Usyk beat Joshua by split decision, and also picked up the vacant Ring Magazine belt...
BBC
Chris Eubank Sr will be in son's corner when Chris Eubank Jr fights Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Sr will be in his son's corner when Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn in their catchweight fight on 8 October. The bout will take place 30 years after their fathers shared one of the most iconic rivalries in boxing history. Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn fought twice,...
