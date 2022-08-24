ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Spun

Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend

Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know

Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey Preview

Jose Pedraza had won world titles in two weight divisions. Now, however, the 29-4 fighter will be fighting for relevancy when he battles another former world titleist, the 30-4 Richard Commey in a scheduled 12 rounder at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa on Saturday. The fight, which...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
PWMania

Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status

Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
WWE
MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation

Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer

Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
TULSA, OK
UPI News

Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler held onto his narrow lead in the third round of the Tour Championship, which was suspended due to lightning Saturday in Atlanta. Play was suspended at 6:36 p.m. EDT at East Lake Golf Club. The third round will resume at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Fourth-round tee times are expected to start at 11:16 a.m. Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
bjpenndotcom

Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy

Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
UFC

