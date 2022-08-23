PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin will meet with the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ braintrust before announcing who will be the starting quarterback in Cincinnati in two weeks. Mitch Trubisky presented a pretty compelling case to make sure the conversation is a short one. Unharried behind an offensive line that remains very much a work in progress, Trubisky finished off a steady if not spectacular preseason with 80 seconds of precision, leading a crisp 92-yard touchdown drive to end the first half in a 19-9 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Trubisky’s final throw of a busy August was a 6-yard dart to Steven Sims that gave the Steelers a 16-point lead and likely erased any doubt as to who will run onto the field with the starting offense against the defending AFC North champion Bengals on Sept. 11. Trubisky finished the preseason 24 of 34 for 283 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions.

