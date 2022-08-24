Read full article on original website
Related
pasconewsonline.com
State prohibits Florida Retirement System from investing in funds that prioritize ESG
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis and the trustees of the State Board of Administration, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody passed a resolution Tuesday updating the state’s investment and proxy voting policies for its retirement system and pension plan. The resolution prohibits state fund managers from investing state money in funds that comply with the ideological agenda of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The resolution also calls for an internal review of the state’s governance policies over the voting practices of the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Pension Plan.
pasconewsonline.com
Tunnel to Towers announces fall 5K Run and Walks in Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, Stephen Siller, whose mission is to honor and support first responders and the military, announced plans to hold two Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walks and one Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb in three counties across Tampa Bay.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff detectives searching for a porch pirate stealing packages
LAND O LAKES, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a porch pirate that has been stealing from residences in the Land O Lakes area. According to deputies, On Aug. 23, around 1:15 p.m., a suspect stole packages from at least two residences in the Suncoast Lakes neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes. The suspect may have been driving a blue Chevy sedan.
Comments / 0