Effective: 2022-08-27 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 1202 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The Ash Canyon rain gauge has recorded 1.18 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ash Canyon, Southern Hereford, Coronado National Memorial. This includes the following streams and drainages San Pedro River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO