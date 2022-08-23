ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Now Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Get Greater Use in UAE Thanks to This Partnership

Today, Aug. 29, the signing of a partnership agreement between Binance and UAE business services provider Virtuzone on the company's use of Binance Pay technology has been announced. Through Binance Pay, Virtuzone hopes to expand its range of services offered, as well as take its business operations to the next level.
u.today

AAG Ventures Rebrands to AAG, Expands Its Bet on Metaverse

AAG Ventures, a heavy-hitting team of blockchain, fintech and Web3 professionals, shares the details of its rebranding and the next phases of its roadmap. AAG Ventures becomes AAG, shares results of crucial funding round. According to the official statement of its team, AAG Ventures rebrands to AAG from late August...
u.today

$3.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Got Burned, Here's What Happens After Merge

u.today

Binance to Temporarily Suspend ETH Withdrawals on August 31: Details

u.today

Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why

Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
u.today

Charles Hoskinson Addresses Return of Cardano “Ghost Chain” FUD

u.today

Uniglo (GLO) Attempts to Challenge Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in Long Run

u.today

Dogecoin Catches Whales' Interest, DOGE Is in Top 10 by Trading Volume

u.today

Formula One Files Trademarks Related to NFTs and Crypto

Racing behemoth Formula One has filed two trademarks related to non-fungible tokens and crypto for the Las Vegas Grand Prix event, which is expected to take place in November 2023. As per the filings, Formula One plans to offer virtual goods in the form of sporting equipment, virtual clothing, headphones,...
u.today

Former SEC Chair Compares Crypto to Uber

During a recent interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton compared crypto to ride-hailing giant Uber when it comes to regulation. Clayton recalled how Uber started claiming that taxi cab regulations were extremely arcane and dated. The company attempted to offer a compelling...
u.today

Paradigm's Veteran Investors Indicate Crucial Problem for Blockchains

Joachim Neu, Stanford PhD student and researcher in a Web3 behemoth Paradigm, shares his thoughts on why data availability verification is crucial for modern blockchains — and how this challenge should be addressed. Data availability is Holy Grail for blockchains, Paradigm researcher says. In a detailed post, Mr. Neu...
