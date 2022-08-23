Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano Users Can Now Track Vasil's Progress in Real Time on This Newly Launched Platform: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Top Ethereum Nodes Host States Mining Prohibition, Says It Violates Company Terms
A spokesperson for Hetzner tweeted, citing a post on Reddit, that using the company's services for any mining-related activity is prohibited. This includes Ethereum and applies to both PoW and PoS consensus. As U.Today previously reported, 65% of all Ethereum nodes are hosted by centralized services, with two-thirds of these...
u.today
Here's How Cardano's Peer-to-peer Networking Aids Blockchain: Details
u.today
SHIB Trading Volumes Add 114%, Vitalik Buterin Slammed After Tweeting on Censorship Resistance, This Drives Whales to Buy More SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Shiba Inu trading volumes add 114% in day as millions enter market cap. Yesterday, Shiba Inu’s trading volume showed an increase of 114%. In addition to this, Shiba Inu's market valuation surged 7% to 7.68 billion, which might suggest that in the last 24 hours, over $490 million have flowed into the SHIB market capitalization. In the previous 24 hours, the meme coin economy saw an inflow of new money, which has reported a slight 4% increase in market value. According to data from CoinMarketCap, at the moment, this class of dog-themed cryptocurrencies is valued at $17.35 billion. As for the price of SHIB, the coin is currently trading at $0.00001344, down 5% over the last 24 hours.
u.today
Shiba Inu Knock-Off Trying to Capitalize on Elon Musk's Attention
Milo Inu, one of the countless Shiba Inu copycats, has employed an unorthodox promotional strategy that involves Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As noted by DogeDesigner, a prolific member of the Dogecoin community who goes by the handle @cb_doge, the centibillionaire recently liked a tweet from a Twitter account called “Musk World.”
u.today
AAG Ventures Rebrands to AAG, Expands Its Bet on Metaverse
AAG Ventures, a heavy-hitting team of blockchain, fintech and Web3 professionals, shares the details of its rebranding and the next phases of its roadmap. AAG Ventures becomes AAG, shares results of crucial funding round. According to the official statement of its team, AAG Ventures rebrands to AAG from late August...
u.today
Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why
Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
u.today
Klaytn's DeFi KLEX Goes Live in Mainnet: Date Announced
Klaytn ecosystem enthusiasts are invited to inject liquidity into all newly-launched pools to take part in KLEX's incentive program. Holders of Klaytn-based coins, large stablecoins and mainstream altcoins can take part in unique initiatives. KLEX protocol goes live, introduces incentivized liquidity pools to Klaytn's users. According to the official announcement...
u.today
Here's Why Cardano's Decentralization Networking Update Is Most Important Part of Vasil
u.today
Paradigm's Veteran Investors Indicate Crucial Problem for Blockchains
Joachim Neu, Stanford PhD student and researcher in a Web3 behemoth Paradigm, shares his thoughts on why data availability verification is crucial for modern blockchains — and how this challenge should be addressed. Data availability is Holy Grail for blockchains, Paradigm researcher says. In a detailed post, Mr. Neu...
