China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Business Insider
Alibaba, JD.com, and other US-listed Chinese stocks climb following report the US is near a deal for audits of Chinese firms
US-listed shares of Chinese firm climbed Thursday on the prospect that an auditing dispute could soon be resolved.The Wall Street Journal reported that US and Chinese officials have made substantial progress on a deal.Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and other stocks took part in the rally. Shares of Alibaba, Baidu, and...
China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stock slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
NASDAQ
JPMorgan says the S&P 500 could return 15% by year’s end — Here are 2 stocks the banking giant likes
Let’s talk about inflation. The big news on that front was the slow-down in the rate at which prices were accelerating, from 9.1% annualized in June to 8.5% in July. While still running hot, it was definitely a move in the right direction, and some market watchers have been openly speculating that it portend further reductions in the rate of price increases going forward.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
Asian Shares See Cautious Gains Ahead Of Powell's Speech
(RTTNews) - Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy didn't contract by as much as previously thought during the spring. All eyes were on Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due later in the day after several Fed official stressed the need to keep raising rates to combat inflation.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BIL) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.16% from its 52-week low price of $91.37/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Deere Can Continue to Outperform the Industrials Sector
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) just reported fiscal 2022 third-quarter (ended July 31) numbers that struck a similar tone to those of other industrial companies this year. Higher costs, supply chain issues, and decreased guidance are themes that have been common throughout the first and second quarters of 2022. This sort of earnings reporting is a big part of why the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down about 9.3% for the year.
NASDAQ
Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were climbing higher today after the footwear retailer posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. Though revenue and profits fell from the quarter a year ago, that was more a result of difficult comparisons with a quarter that benefited from stimulus checks and the economic reopening than any current struggles.
NASDAQ
Crypto Markets May Have Finally Hit Their Floor. Does This Mean It's Time to Buy?
Over the last few years, the cryptocurrency market has seen some very high highs -- and some very low lows. Multiple coins peaked last fall, with Bitcoin (BTC) topping $68,000 a coin, and Ethereum (ETH) valued at over $4,600. Then came the summer crash. Many mainstream cryptos tanked, with even...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
3 Reasons to Sell Peloton Stock, 1 Reason to Buy
The premium home fitness specialist may seem to be pedaling the wrong way, but sometimes you have to go back to move forward.
NASDAQ
Why Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Was On Fire Today
Shares of the clinical-stage cancer-cell therapy company Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) were up 18.6% on heavy volume on Thursday. The biotech's shares have been blasting higher over the past three months. After this latest uptick, Alaunos' stock has now gained about 400% since the middle of May. Investors have been...
NASDAQ
Mine for Value and Yield With Newmont Stock
As large and established as Newmont (NYSE: NEM) is, no resource business has been exempt from 2022's macro-level problems. Along with the usual suspects, including inflation and qualified worker shortages, gold miners have faced the headwind of a frustratingly range-bound gold price. Amid this challenging backdrop, Newmont's second-quarter results were...
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade ahead of Powell’s speech. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET at the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. Investors are awaiting earnings results from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS. Data on international...
NASDAQ
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $204.83, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.23% over...
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
