ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves new uniform trash bin system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan for roughly $6.5 million that includes 100,000 universal trash bins. The council voted Tuesday. The bins will be distributed to households and city leaders said they will allow for a more streamlined collection process. The 96-gallon bins will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills

While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation

Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#World Games#The Birmingham Times#The City Council#Twg#The Council Chambers
birminghamtimes.com

Global Scholar Samantha Williams and the Birmingham Promise

Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
birminghamtimes.com

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Fest Returns after COVID-19 Pandemic

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival return Saturday, August 27, in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown from noon – 8 pm. The annual one-day music festival has been presented annually since 2003. It has been two years since the jazz festival took place in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are excited to bring back the event in what will be a day filled with food, fun, and of course, great music.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places and Things

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **CLASSICAL INDIAN CONCERT, TODAY, featuring Grammy Award winner VISHWA MOHAN BHATT AND SUBHEN CHATTERJEE at the Birmingham Museum of Art. FREE!!. **VIRTUAL LUNCH AND LEARN – HOW? THE PHILOSOPHY AND PSYCHOLOGY OF NAZI PROPAGANDA, TODAY, noon – 1 p.m. by the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Concerns over short-term rentals continue in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Short-term rentals continue to be a problem for many communities. Several municipalities have already implemented restrictions and others, outlawed them all together. Hoover was the latest city to ignite discussion about short-term rentals. After ABC 33/40's story on Monday, viewers shared problems in their neighborhoods,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley wins re-election against three challengers

Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley won re-election during the city’s municipal elections Tuesday after besting three challengers. Gulley, according to unofficial results provided by the city, got 59 percent of the vote, defeating LaTricia Crusoe (20 perccent), state Rep. Louise “LuLu” Alexander (16 percent) and Wallace Anger (5 percent.)
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy