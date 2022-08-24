Read full article on original website
Birmingham City Council gives $5 million to World Games committee to make up losses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council will give the organizing committee of the World Games $5 million to help pay off shortfall from the weeklong event. Following a lengthy discussion during their regular meeting, the council voted 7-2 to allocate the money from the city’s fund balance reserve. Earlier this month, World Games […]
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Birmingham Councilors Approve $5 Million for World Games Debt, Express Ire Over Being Left in the Dark
The city of Birmingham will pay $5 million more to the cash-strapped World Games 2022 committee. That decision was made during Tuesday’s council meeting, amid an atmosphere of bitterness from city officials who felt they’d been misled by the games’ organizers. “I know each of you enough...
Roy S. Johnson: World Games’ $14 million debt indeed ‘sucks’, city council’s anger did not
This is an opinion column. It sucks indeed—as Mayor Randall Woodfin effusively shared Tuesday near the end of an arduous and wrenching city council meeting when Birmingham finally faced the “dark cloud” (thank you, Councilor Valerie Abbott) of the otherwise brightness of the World Games: The $14 million tab the world left behind.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves new uniform trash bin system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan for roughly $6.5 million that includes 100,000 universal trash bins. The council voted Tuesday. The bins will be distributed to households and city leaders said they will allow for a more streamlined collection process. The 96-gallon bins will...
vestaviavoice.com
The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills
While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation
Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
birminghamtimes.com
Antoinette “Toni” Vines: A Heart of Service for the Birmingham Metro Area
It’s a Monday morning and Antoinette “Toni” Vines is surveying the rooms of the new office space for Mercy Deliverance Ministries (MDM), which she has been operating out of her home since 2019. Vines now has a 5,300-square-foot space in Hoover, Alabama’s, Riverchase neighborhood, where she can...
Mountain Brook council incumbents win in election focused on education ‘culture war’
Two incumbents on the Mountain Brook City Council, including President Billy Pritchard, defeated their challengers Tuesday in races focused on the education “culture wars” that have gripped the affluent Birmingham suburb for nearly two years. Pritchard defeated challenger Kent Osband, who was running on a platform of keeping...
birminghamtimes.com
Global Scholar Samantha Williams and the Birmingham Promise
Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools says there are no SRO at its middle schools, teachers express concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a call on August 25 from a concerned teacher about fighting happening at Jones Valley Middle School. The teacher said there have been at least five fights already this year, but security is lacking and there’s no SRO. This teacher did not feel...
Bham Now
Kiwanis Club of Birmingham to honor 6 new inductees into Business Hall of Fame
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham is adding six business leaders to its Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. The sold-out event will be held at The Fennec this Thursday, August 25 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Here are the 2022 inductees:. Dr. Kirkwood R. Balton, Booker T. Washington Insurance Co. Thomas E....
birminghamtimes.com
Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Fest Returns after COVID-19 Pandemic
The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival return Saturday, August 27, in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown from noon – 8 pm. The annual one-day music festival has been presented annually since 2003. It has been two years since the jazz festival took place in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are excited to bring back the event in what will be a day filled with food, fun, and of course, great music.
Birmingham City Schools working to navigate through national teacher shortage
Birmingham City Schools is working to navigate through faculty and staff shortages to help make sure students are provided with a quality education.
Gadsden woman sentenced for embezzling $184K from bank
A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.
birminghamtimes.com
People, Places and Things
**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **CLASSICAL INDIAN CONCERT, TODAY, featuring Grammy Award winner VISHWA MOHAN BHATT AND SUBHEN CHATTERJEE at the Birmingham Museum of Art. FREE!!. **VIRTUAL LUNCH AND LEARN – HOW? THE PHILOSOPHY AND PSYCHOLOGY OF NAZI PROPAGANDA, TODAY, noon – 1 p.m. by the...
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns over short-term rentals continue in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Short-term rentals continue to be a problem for many communities. Several municipalities have already implemented restrictions and others, outlawed them all together. Hoover was the latest city to ignite discussion about short-term rentals. After ABC 33/40's story on Monday, viewers shared problems in their neighborhoods,...
Birmingham Water Works board resolves to keep legal invoices in office
The Birmingham Water Works board decided earlier this month that legal invoices must be kept in the offices of the general manager and board administrator and that’s the only place where board members can view the documents. As for the public, information about legal invoices is also limited under...
Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley wins re-election against three challengers
Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley won re-election during the city’s municipal elections Tuesday after besting three challengers. Gulley, according to unofficial results provided by the city, got 59 percent of the vote, defeating LaTricia Crusoe (20 perccent), state Rep. Louise “LuLu” Alexander (16 percent) and Wallace Anger (5 percent.)
